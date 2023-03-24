https://sputniknews.com/20230324/us-canada-reportedly-clinch-deal-to-close-illegal-border-crossing-amid-surge-in-migration-1108744052.html
US, Canada Reportedly Clinch Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing Amid Surge in Migration
US, Canada Reportedly Clinch Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing Amid Surge in Migration
Premier of Quebec Francois Legault had repeatedly requested that Canada’s federal government close the illegal crossing, arguing his province could not sustain the increasing irregular flows of migrants coming through it.
2023-03-24T08:32+0000
2023-03-24T08:32+0000
2023-03-24T08:32+0000
americas
us
canada
deal
migrants
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108743383_0:278:2653:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb6a6be434d157884c8328e48aa70ef.jpg
Canada has clinched a deal with the US on closing the illegal border crossing of Roxham Road between New York State and the province of Quebec, a Canadian news network reported.Under the agreement, officials on both sides of the US-Canadian border are allowed to turn back asylum seekers heading in either direction.As part of the accord, Canada will also reportedly commit to welcoming 15,000 migrants from the Western Hemisphere over the next year through legal channels.The so-called "safe third country" agreement, which was forged between Ottawa and Washington twenty years ago, only applies at official border crossings, meaning that American and Canadian authorities have not been able to turn away asylum seekers who cross into each country illegally.Quebec Premier Francois Legault had repeatedly called for closing the Roxham Road crossing, citing the growing number of migrants coming through the area.According to the Canadian government’s estimates, about 40,000 asylum seekers crossed into Canada without authorization in 2022, the vast majority of them along the Roxham Road crossing. The US Border Patrol, in contrast, processed 3,577 migrants who crossed into America from Canada last year, government data has showed.
https://sputniknews.com/20190430/canada-migration-system-1074583305.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108743383_0:30:2653:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_6c70d6bc10a6a0994d0ce49bb03bc04b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
canada-us deal on closing illegal border crossing, both sides of the us-canadian border, "safe third country" agreement
canada-us deal on closing illegal border crossing, both sides of the us-canadian border, "safe third country" agreement
US, Canada Reportedly Clinch Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing Amid Surge in Migration
Premier of Quebec Francois Legault had repeatedly requested that Canada’s federal government close the illegal crossing, arguing his province could not sustain the increasing irregular flows of migrants coming through it.
Canada has clinched a deal with the US on closing the illegal border crossing of Roxham Road between New York State and the province of Quebec, a Canadian news network reported.
The deal is set to be formally announced during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa later on Friday.
Under the agreement, officials on both sides of the US-Canadian border are allowed to turn back asylum seekers heading in either direction.
As part of the accord, Canada will also reportedly commit to welcoming 15,000 migrants from the Western Hemisphere over the next year through legal channels.
The so-called "safe third country" agreement, which was forged between Ottawa and Washington twenty years ago, only applies at official border crossings, meaning that American and Canadian authorities have not been able to turn away asylum seekers who cross into each country illegally.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault had repeatedly called for closing the Roxham Road crossing, citing the growing number of migrants coming through the area.
According to the Canadian government’s estimates, about 40,000 asylum seekers
crossed into Canada without authorization in 2022, the vast majority of them along the Roxham Road crossing. The US Border Patrol, in contrast, processed 3,577 migrants who crossed into America from Canada last year, government data has showed.