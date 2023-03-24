International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/us-canada-reportedly-clinch-deal-to-close-illegal-border-crossing-amid-surge-in-migration-1108744052.html
US, Canada Reportedly Clinch Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing Amid Surge in Migration
US, Canada Reportedly Clinch Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing Amid Surge in Migration
Premier of Quebec Francois Legault had repeatedly requested that Canada’s federal government close the illegal crossing, arguing his province could not sustain the increasing irregular flows of migrants coming through it.
2023-03-24T08:32+0000
2023-03-24T08:32+0000
americas
us
canada
deal
migrants
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108743383_0:278:2653:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb6a6be434d157884c8328e48aa70ef.jpg
Canada has clinched a deal with the US on closing the illegal border crossing of Roxham Road between New York State and the province of Quebec, a Canadian news network reported.Under the agreement, officials on both sides of the US­-Canadian border are allowed to turn back asylum seekers heading in either direction.As part of the accord, Canada will also reportedly commit to welcoming 15,000 migrants from the Western Hemisphere over the next year through legal channels.The so-called "safe third country" agreement, which was forged between Ottawa and Washington twenty years ago, only applies at official border crossings, meaning that American and Canadian authorities have not been able to turn away asylum seekers who cross into each country illegally.Quebec Premier Francois Legault had repeatedly called for closing the Roxham Road crossing, citing the growing number of migrants coming through the area.According to the Canadian government’s estimates, about 40,000 asylum seekers crossed into Canada without authorization in 2022, the vast majority of them along the Roxham Road crossing. The US Border Patrol, in contrast, processed 3,577 migrants who crossed into America from Canada last year, government data has showed.
https://sputniknews.com/20190430/canada-migration-system-1074583305.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108743383_0:30:2653:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_6c70d6bc10a6a0994d0ce49bb03bc04b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada-us deal on closing illegal border crossing, both sides of the us­-canadian border, "safe third country" agreement
canada-us deal on closing illegal border crossing, both sides of the us­-canadian border, "safe third country" agreement

US, Canada Reportedly Clinch Deal to Close Illegal Border Crossing Amid Surge in Migration

08:32 GMT 24.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / DON EMMERTAsylum seekers from Turkey prepare to cross the US/Canada border February 26, 2017, in Champlain, NY
Asylum seekers from Turkey prepare to cross the US/Canada border February 26, 2017, in Champlain, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / DON EMMERT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Premier of Quebec Francois Legault had repeatedly requested that Canada’s federal government close the illegal crossing, arguing his province could not sustain the increasing irregular flows of migrants coming through it.
Canada has clinched a deal with the US on closing the illegal border crossing of Roxham Road between New York State and the province of Quebec, a Canadian news network reported.

The deal is set to be formally announced during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa later on Friday.

Under the agreement, officials on both sides of the US­-Canadian border are allowed to turn back asylum seekers heading in either direction.
As part of the accord, Canada will also reportedly commit to welcoming 15,000 migrants from the Western Hemisphere over the next year through legal channels.
The so-called "safe third country" agreement, which was forged between Ottawa and Washington twenty years ago, only applies at official border crossings, meaning that American and Canadian authorities have not been able to turn away asylum seekers who cross into each country illegally.
Justin Trudeau - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2019
World
Canada's Once Robust Migrant System Torn Under Trudeau's Liberal Party – Lawyer
30 April 2019, 15:00 GMT
Quebec Premier Francois Legault had repeatedly called for closing the Roxham Road crossing, citing the growing number of migrants coming through the area.
According to the Canadian government’s estimates, about 40,000 asylum seekers crossed into Canada without authorization in 2022, the vast majority of them along the Roxham Road crossing. The US Border Patrol, in contrast, processed 3,577 migrants who crossed into America from Canada last year, government data has showed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала