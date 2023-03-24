https://sputniknews.com/20230324/tiktok-congressional-hearing-cuba-and-mlb-la-teachers-strike-1108734106.html

Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the testimony of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew before Congress today, whether the social media app’s management of data differs from that of any other social media platform, how this relates to Washington’s demonization of China, and if there is a likelihood the app will be banned in the United States.Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the problem of mishandling classified information in Washington, the Pentagon's inability to recruit new soldiers, Congress’ refusal to repeal the authorization of use of military force from 2001, US President Joe Biden’s agenda during his trip to Canada, and whether the ICC "arrest warrant" on Putin will affect negotiations for peace between Russia and Ukraine.Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses the economic situation in Venezuela and what the New York Times forgets to include in its many critical stories about the country, last week’s faceoff between the Cuban and United States baseball teams in Miami, and how the United States has coerced Cuban baseball players to defect from their country.Former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses AOC’s controversial job fair, the recent boost in unionization across service industry jobs, how Washington's current approach to drug companies reveals an erosion of the regulatory system, and Afroman being sued by the police after they raided his home.Los Angeles high school science teacher and tenant organizer Lalo Vargas discusses the massive strike by Los Angeles County School system workers, how the area has responded and supported the strike, and what LA County school staff have had to do to survive on meagre salaries.The Misfits also discuss credit card debts and interest rates and the increase in airline near misses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

