The Great Cull: Twitter to Kill Off 'Legacy' Checkmarks Starting From April

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk dismissed Twitter’s previous verification system as "corrupt" and is actively pushing the ailing company toward subscription-based revenues.

Twitter will embark on the journey toward eliminating so-called legacy verified marks from its user base already next week, as the current strategy only grants this special status to members of approved organizations and paid subscribers.The process of removing the obsolete badges will begin on April 1, the California-based company announced. Getting rid of the legacy blue marks was one of the earliest pledges made by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk shortly after the takeover late last year. Musk notoriously described Twitter’s existing verification system as "corrupt" and vowed to dismantle it.Previously, public figures, celebrities and journalists were among those who enjoyed verified check marks for free. Before Musk took over the social network in a debt-heavy $44 billion deal, Twitter claimed it made the social media a more trusted news sources as it "helped to confirm the authenticity of statements and reports." The company launched verified accounts in 2009 to help identify notable accounts "of public interest" as genuine and distinguish them from parody accounts or impersonators. Prior to changes introduced by Musk, who allowed anyone to get a blue checkmark for a fee, Twitter had over 420,000 verified accounts.With Musk in charge, Twitter rebranded the blue verification mark into a major feature of its new subscription offering, ranging from $8 to $11 per month. Musk himself touted it as a way to enhance the enjoyment and improve the service. According to the company, the blue checkmarks get higher priority in replies and searches, as well as assistance in fighting scams and spam. Furthermore, they only get half the ads and are able to edit their tweets.On top of that, Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark for companies and brands and has shifted government accounts to a gray check-mark. Subscription to the new Twitter Verified Organizations program will be in the future the only way to keep a gold or grey check-mark badge.Musk himself touted the push toward broader subscription. In a companywide memo, he said Twitter would need to gather roughly half its revenue from subscription services lest it should go under in “upcoming economic downturn.” In December 2022, the company's adjusted earnings fell by 40 percent year-on-year.

