Seymour Hersh Claims Nord Stream Cover Up; Africa Getting Closer to Russia; France in Revolt

Seymour Hersh has penned a new piece in which he claims that an intelligence official told him that the CIA was instructed to generate a cover story for President Biden's attack on Nord Stream.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine's plan to send depleted Uranium rounds to Ukraine will affect the agricultural sector. Also, if Germany arrested President Putin, Russia would declare war on the European nation.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss US imperial lawfare. Seymour Hersh has penned a new piece in which he claims that an intelligence official told him that the CIA was instructed to generate a cover story for President Biden's attack on Nord Stream.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss forming a new world order. The US faces a new global reality as the Eurasian coalition of Russia and China expands their economic alliance.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the instability of the US empire. A former Australian Prime Minister has launched a blistering attack on the Auskus plan for pacific destabilization. Also, France is in revolt.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Iran deal is set to bring Riyadh and Damascus closer. Also, Israel's political and civil instability increases as protesters block roads and go after government officials.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the EU. A Slovakian politician who opposes the anti-Russian sanctions has taken the lead in the latest polls. Also, Italy's Prime Minister has stated that she intends to support Ukraine regardless of whether the voters support her stance.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Ron DeSantis wants to make it easier to assure journalists. Also, UK inflation is growing, and French strikes are coming to the energy sector.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

