Seymour Hersh Addresses Motives for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack in New Report
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including investigative journalist Seymour Hersh’s new report on Nord Stream pipeline attack.
Mark Frost - Professor & EconomistNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistGarland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical HourKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, professor and economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the current state of the US economy following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to discuss the new report on the Nord Stream pipeline attack published by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with fellow Sputnik co-host Garland Nixon about the indictment that might come next week against former President Donald Trump for alleged payment to an adult film star in 2016.In the last hour, political analyst Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about the US providing intel to India during a skirmish with neighboring China in a disputed border region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Seymour Hersh Addresses Motives for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack in New Report
04:41 GMT 24.03.2023 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 24.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including investigative journalist Seymour Hersh’s new report on Nord Stream pipeline attack.
Mark Frost - Professor & Economist
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist
Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Kiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & Writer
In the first hour, professor and economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the current state of the US economy following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to discuss the new report on the Nord Stream pipeline attack published by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with fellow Sputnik co-host Garland Nixon about the indictment that might come next week against former President Donald Trump for alleged payment to an adult film star in 2016.
In the last hour, political analyst Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about the US providing intel to India during a skirmish with neighboring China in a disputed border region.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.