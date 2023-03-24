https://sputniknews.com/20230324/seymour-hersh-addresses-motives-for-nord-stream-pipeline-attack-in-new-report-1108735155.html

Seymour Hersh Addresses Motives for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack in New Report

Seymour Hersh Addresses Motives for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack in New Report

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including investigative journalist Seymour Hersh’s new report on Nord Stream pipeline attack.

2023-03-24T04:41+0000

2023-03-24T04:41+0000

2023-03-24T10:30+0000

fault lines

radio

border clashes

india

china

fed

nord stream

pipeline

ukraine

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108735009_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bdce1f271f2e92d03cf4b197da0b3134.png

Seymour Hersh addresses motives for Nord Stream pipeline attack in new report On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including investigative journalist Seymour Hersh’s new report on Nord Stream pipeline attack..

Mark Frost - Professor & EconomistNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistGarland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical HourKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, professor and economist Mark Frost joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the current state of the US economy following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to discuss the new report on the Nord Stream pipeline attack published by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with fellow Sputnik co-host Garland Nixon about the indictment that might come next week against former President Donald Trump for alleged payment to an adult film star in 2016.In the last hour, political analyst Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about the US providing intel to India during a skirmish with neighboring China in a disputed border region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, fed news, us interest rate, federal reserve interest rate, who bombed the nord stream, nord stream sabotage, china-india border clash, china-india conflict, trump’s hash pay, what is donald trump indicted for, donald trump arrest