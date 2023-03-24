https://sputniknews.com/20230324/russia-boosts-fertilizers-export-to-thailand-by-63-in-2022-1108744212.html
Russia Boosts Fertilizers Export to Thailand by 63% in 2022
Russia Boosts Fertilizers Export to Thailand by 63% in 2022
Russia increased the export of its fertilizers to Thailand by 63% and also sold 4.5 times more jewelry to the country in 2022 compared to the previous year, Valery Barchenko, Chairman of the Russian-Thai business council told Sputnik.
2023-03-24T07:36+0000
2023-03-24T07:36+0000
2023-03-24T07:36+0000
russia
russian economy
thailand
export
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498268_0:66:1952:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2280d63b1cffe77aa58f51cbd6e8b1.png
In February, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangkok were increasing their bilateral trade in agricultural and relevant products. The diplomat also said that there were agreements achieved on a number of new trade items, adding that there were trade prospects concerning meat and dairy products, as well as mineral fertilizers. The Russian-Thai business council was established at the initiative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate trade between the two countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russian-economy-emerging-from-recession-despite-western-sanctions-british-newspaper-reports-1101807542.html
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498268_400:0:1952:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_7d462702bd735f26b87480877e34a976.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy, russia-thai relations, russian exports, russian fertilizers
russian economy, russia-thai relations, russian exports, russian fertilizers
Russia Boosts Fertilizers Export to Thailand by 63% in 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia increased the export of its fertilizers to Thailand by 63% and also sold 4.5 times more jewelry to the country in 2022 compared to the previous year, Valery Barchenko, Chairman of the Russian-Thai business council told Sputnik.
"At the end of 2022, the growth of Russian export to Thailand was registered in fertilizers ($291.2 million or +63%) and jewelry, including precious metal bars ($211.9 million or +351%)," he said, referring to data provided by Thailand.
In February, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangkok were increasing their bilateral trade in agricultural and relevant products. The diplomat also said that there were agreements achieved on a number of new trade items, adding that there were trade prospects concerning meat and dairy products, as well as mineral fertilizers.
13 October 2022, 11:31 GMT
The Russian-Thai business council was established at the initiative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate trade between the two countries.