Police Swarm Rihanna’s Home After Man Flew Across the US to Propose to Her

A skulking intruder was immediately greeted by security detail on Thursday at pop star Rihanna’s home in Los Angeles, California. The man, who was dressed in a red Nike hoodie, had flown from South Carolina and walked up to the entrance of Rihanna’s home, US media reported. Rihanna’s security team called the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) which then placed the unidentified man in handcuffs and led him to a squad car, where they questioned him. The man reportedly said he had shown up at the 35-year-old singer’s house to ask her to marry him.Whether or not the stalker realized Rihanna is currently expecting her second baby with her boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky, 34, is unclear. Rihanna first announced her pregnancy during her halftime performance at the 57th Super Bowl on February 12.LAPD reportedly determined that the intruder had not broken any laws, but was asked to leave and told not to return. It’s unclear if the “Needed Me” singer was home at the time, but she was spotted shopping on Wednesday in Los Angeles for baby items.Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Rihanna has had a terrifying run-in with an overzealous, and possibly dangerous fan. In May of 2018, a 27-year-old man named Eduardo Leon broke into the singer's home and stayed in her house for about 12 hours before he was found by the singer's assistant, who then called the LAPD. When the LAPD arrived they discharged their Taser gun and arrested the intruder. Officials also determined he had disabled her alarm system, and had unpacked his bag and charged his phone while illegally staying at the star’s home.As a result, the felon, who was from Orange County, was sentenced to five years probation, placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days and was ordered to participate in mental health and drug treatment programs. He was also prohibited from using social media during his probation period, and told to stay away from the star for at least 10 years.

