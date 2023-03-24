https://sputniknews.com/20230324/no-guilt-no-shame-western-leaders-excuses-for-nato-bombing-of-yugoslavia-1108758495.html
No Guilt, No Shame: Western Leaders' Excuses for NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia
No Guilt, No Shame: Western Leaders' Excuses for NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia
Air attacks by NATO forces on Yugoslavia began this day 24 years ago.
The decision to bomb Yugoslavia was made without the approval of the UN Security Council, and the order was issued to the commander of the allied forces, US General Wesley Clark, by NATO Secretary General Javier Solana.Politicians, generals, and journalists from Europe and America engaged in an abominable competition, trying to justify the massacre and sugar-coat the violation of international laws.The claims of the then-leaders of Western countries are displayed in this Sputnik gallery - alongside the results of the alliance's brutal operation.
Air attacks by NATO forces on Yugoslavia began this day 24 years ago. Between 1,200 and 2,500 people died within two months, and many more saw their lives crumbling into pieces when the US-led coalition unleashed war and destruction in the midst of Europe.
The decision to bomb Yugoslavia was made without the approval of the UN Security Council, and the order was issued to the commander of the allied forces, US General Wesley Clark, by NATO Secretary General Javier Solana.
Politicians, generals, and journalists from Europe and America engaged in an abominable competition, trying to justify the massacre and sugar-coat the violation of international laws.
The claims of the then-leaders of Western countries are displayed in this Sputnik gallery - alongside the results of the alliance's brutal operation.