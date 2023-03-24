International
Mo' Problems? Mo' Money!
Mo’ Problems? Mo’ Money!
MAGA supporters haven’t let former US President Donald Trump down as the twice-impeached billionaire has reportedly raised $1.5 million for his 2024 presidential campaign in just three days after claiming he would be arrested.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108736288_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_439b1b54d8442ec25e9e8ad25e8860e6.jpg
However, this isn't the first time Trump has financially profited from his malefactor ways. It was earlier revealed by the House panel probing the Capitol riot that Trump managed to fundraise over $100 million in the first week alone after Election Day 2020. The dollar figure later totaled $250 million after the Trump camp made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

And that's still not all. Officials determined that after the August 2022 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, his campaign collected $1 million in just two days after news of the search broke.
Mo’ Problems? Mo’ Money!

00:36 GMT 24.03.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Fundraising Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Mary Manley
For his 2024 campaign, the ex-commander-in-chief now has a war chest that is reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.
MAGA supporters haven’t let former US President Donald Trump down as the twice-impeached billionaire has reportedly raised $1.5 million for his 2024 presidential campaign in just three days after claiming he would be arrested.
Trump’s campaign confirmed the newly fundraised donations to Fox News, adding that they were mostly grassroots contributions.

However, this isn't the first time Trump has financially profited from his malefactor ways. It was earlier revealed by the House panel probing the Capitol riot that Trump managed to fundraise over $100 million in the first week alone after Election Day 2020. The dollar figure later totaled $250 million after the Trump camp made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

And that's still not all. Officials determined that after the August 2022 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, his campaign collected $1 million in just two days after news of the search broke.

“If the current Democrat regime can get away with threatening to arrest its biggest political opponent, then our once great Republic will have fully descended into a third-world tyranny," Trump’s campaign wrote in a fundraising email to supporters. Trump’s campaign then asked supporters for money, writing: "you’re our country’s only hope."
Trump made an unfounded social media post to Truth Social on March 18, writing that because he expected to be arrested his supporters should protest the arrest. Trump was referring to a probe in New York led by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, which is investigating his involvement in a hush money scandal paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The investigation is ongoing, and they have announced no charges yet.
