Medvedev: Russia at War With 3.6 Million-Strong NATO Army

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has stated that in order to "exterminate" the neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine, "nothing can be ruled out" during the course of the Russian special operation.

The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) is directly involved in the Ukrainian crisis, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.Medvedev added that some western analysts have already admitted NATO's participation.Commenting on the goals of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Medvedev stated that Russia must create a "sanitary zone" that will not allow the use of weapons at medium and short distances.He stressed that any attempt to seize Crimea will be a cause to implement all weapons, including those mentioned in nuclear deterrence doctrine since it would be a direct threat to the existence of our state.In 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol reunited with Russia following a referendum. Citizens of the peninsula were seeking protection from the neo-Nazi junta that organized the Maidan coup in Kiev and discriminated against those Ukrainians who identified themselves as Russians. Medvedev also stressed that in order to "exterminate this [neo-Nazi] infection (...) nothing can be ruled out" during the special military operation. He added that Western military specialists that reside in Ukraine are considered legitimate targets for the Russian army since they are directly involved in the conflict.Similarly, he slammed the UK's intention to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells, stressing that although they are not a nuclear weapon in a narrow sense of the word, it is radioactive and may cause cancer, as numerous medical surveys following NATO's bombing of the former Yugoslavia reveal.According to Medvedev, Ukrainians should ask themselves - "do they want such weapons to be used?" He advises them not to "open Pandora's box."When asked to comment on the role of international institutions in the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Medvedev stressed that some have proved ineffective.According to him, the world has changed and the time of regional agreements like BRICS and SCO lies ahead.He added that he feels positive about that.“I don’t know what will happen next, but it is obvious that the era of regional agreements such as BRICS, SCO, bilateral relations is coming. This may even seem like a step backwards in some ways, but such a step back is better than an attempt to portray unanimity under the auspices of the UN or some other political body," Medvedev concluded.

