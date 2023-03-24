https://sputniknews.com/20230324/media-circus-over-trump-investigation-ignores-his-greatest-crimes-1108736140.html
Media Circus Over Trump Investigation Ignores His Greatest Crimes
04:16 GMT 24.03.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 24.03.2023)
France Strikes After Pension Plan Pushed Through, Mumia Speaks On Imperialism, Activists Protest Upcoming Parliament Vote In Swaziland
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the ongoing strikes and protests in France following Emmanuel Macron’s forcing through of his deeply unpopular pension plan which would raise the retirement age, why Macron is saying he is forcing this change and why some fear further neoliberalization of the French economy, ongoing controversy over Brexit and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party rejection of the latest deal reached between the UK and the EU,
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie feature a commentary from political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal on the brutal legacies of empires and how the current US empire continues a ruthless drive for power and how empire has historically and currently distorts religion to advance its imperial agenda.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Yeary to discuss upcoming parliamentary elections in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, and why movements are protesting those elections, how the parliament is a puppet body that cannot challenge the decisions of King Mswati III, and how the struggle for democracy and freedom in Eswatini is connected to other struggles around the world.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the Congressional hearing on TikTok and the obvious red scare and anti-China dynamic behind the hysteria over the app, the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney into Donald Trump and why the crime it is concerned with is far from his worst, and the suppression of anti-war voices in corporate media following the US invasion of Iraq.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.