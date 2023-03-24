https://sputniknews.com/20230324/kiev-may-start-counteroffensive-in-artemovsk-in-near-future-russian-experts-warn-1108758978.html

Kiev May Attempt Counteroffensive in Bakhmut in 'Near Future', Russian Experts Warn

Kiev May Attempt Counteroffensive in Bakhmut in 'Near Future', Russian Experts Warn

There are signs indicating that the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Artemovsk has already began, Leonid Reshetnikov, a veteran Russian foreign intelligence official, told Sputnik.

2023-03-24T14:57+0000

2023-03-24T14:57+0000

2023-03-24T15:00+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

counter-offensive

troops

forces

resistance

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108758711_0:82:3351:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5da9a0514e9f625fc1f5f95b5032ca.jpg

With the Russian special military operation in Ukraine underway, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Alexander Syrsky has claimed that Kiev could soon launch a counteroffensive in the town of Artemovsk where heavy fighting shows no signs of abating.He wrote in his Telegram channel that his troops "will take advantage of this opportunity [of counteroffensive] very soon."He added that the Ukrainian troops have been resisting for quite a long time, but that their efforts are already running out as many delivery routes for Ukrainian weapons and garrisons have been cut or are under fire.According to Reshetnikov, "there are already signs that such a counteroffensive has practically begun, given the Ukrainian troops’ attempts to put pressure on our troops on the flanks." He suggested that Kiev’s full-blown counteroffensive may kick off "in the near future."He was echoed by Boris Rozhin, military expert with the Center for Military-Political Journalism, who told Sputnik that "there are signs of Ukrainian forces' preparations for a counteroffensive" aimed at removing the threat of encirclement of the town by Russian units.Artemovsk has been the center of hostilities in Donbass for months. The town is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which previously served as a vital center for supplying pro-Kiev militants in the region.According to the latest information, 70% of Artemovsk has been liberated by Russian troops, who also took control of all paved roads around the town.

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/zelensky-clings-to-artemovsk-to-show-hefty-western-military-aid-not-in-vain-russian-analyst-says-1108084539.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, ukrainian forces' possible counteroffensive in artemovsk, encirclement of artemovsk