https://sputniknews.com/20230324/islamabad-needs-to-ease-tension--reduce-societal-polarization-amid-protests-experts-say-1108739144.html

Islamabad Needs to Ease Tension & Reduce Societal Polarization Amid Protests, Experts Say

Islamabad Needs to Ease Tension & Reduce Societal Polarization Amid Protests, Experts Say

The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be taking more active measures, including unpopular ones, to restore social and economic stability in the country plagued by protests since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted, Pakistani politicians and experts told Sputnik.

2023-03-24T02:11+0000

2023-03-24T02:11+0000

2023-03-24T02:09+0000

analysis

pakistan

imran khan

protests

polarization

shehbaz sharif

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102793799_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e57979d02ddf85f354cf64eb3d21d9.jpg

On March 13, a detachment of law enforcement officers arrived in the Pakistani city of Lahore from the capital of Islamabad after a court reinstated a warrant for Khan's arrest for not showing up to court on corruption charges. The move sparked clashes with Khan's supporters, which resulted in an arrest of several party members. A commander of the police team sustained injuries. The Pakistani parliament met Wednesday for a special joint session to address the security situation in the country. Pakistan is currently facing what could be called its most serious crisis since 1971. The country's fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple economic challenges amid simmering political tensions. With the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades high, shortages of food and energy have pressed the government to its limits. Some political analysts predicted that the ruling coalition could try to ban Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from the session following protesters' alleged involvement in attacks on state institutions, including the armed forces, judiciary and law-enforcement agencies. "Parliament is likely to express solidarity with Pakistan's security agencies and army that have been constantly targeted by Imran Khan and PTI," Kamran added. Kanwal Shauzab, a former PTI lawmaker in the Pakistani parliament, told Sputnik that she was among Khan's supporters in Lahore, calling the police actions brutal and disproportional. Shauzab added that the current political crisis was caused by the government's political mismanagement, exacerbated by the economic crisis. The PTI proposes to address the economic downturn and political standoff by holding early elections in the country. Kamran, in turn, argued that early elections would do no good in light of the dire economic situation and growing security threats. "Early elections will not resolve the issue. Pakistan's economic condition does not allow such heavy expenditure for adventure. The Assembly will complete its term in August, which is not far off. A general election in time, that is, after August 2023 will be more appropriate," Kamran said The expert also noted that Khan had taken the path of unrealistic demands, including early elections and public protest. Khan still has a huge base of supporters and has held a series of anti-government demonstrations to rally support for his platform based mainly on fighting corruption. In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's federal and regional legislatures for five years after finding him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in Toshakhana, the Pakistani state treasury, and hiding information about gifts that he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and presently Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai with a total value of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($496,000 dollars).

https://sputniknews.com/20230307/islamabad-court-temporarily-halts-arrest-warrant-for-ex-pm-khan-media-reports-1108162148.html

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistani prime minister shehbaz sharif, former prime minister imran khan, protests, social and economic stability,