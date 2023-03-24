https://sputniknews.com/20230324/france-postpones-king-charles-state-visit-over-pension-riots-1108763948.html
France Postpones King Charles' State Visit Over Pension Riots
France is in chaos over President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to force through a rise in the pension age — despite opposition from the country's trade union movement and failing to get the backing of parliament.
Downing Street said the decision had been "taken with the consent of all parties."French trade unions have called strikes and 'Yellow Vest' protesters have taken to the streets over Macron's attempt to raise the state pension retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron has asked the Constitutional Council to approve the change after it was rejected by parliament — which also narrowly failed to pass a no-confidence vote against the president.The retirement age was lowered from 65 to 60 in 1983 under Socialist Party president Francois Mitterand, but was raised to 62 in 2010 by Nicolas Sarkozy's government — also prompting major strikes.
The republic is in chaos over President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force through a rise in the pension age despite opposition from the country's trade union movement and failing to get the backing of parliament.
Paris has postponed a state visit by British King Charles III while riots against government attacks on pension rights continue for the 10th day.
French President Emmanuel Macron's
office said: "we would not be sensible and would lack common sense," to let the visit go ahead amid nationwide strikes and protests demanding his resignation.
A statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday said the three-day visit by Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, had been postponed due to the "situation in France".
"Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found," it added.
Downing Street said the decision had been "taken with the consent of all parties."
"As we have considerable friendship, respect and esteem for His Majesty and the Queen Consort and the British people, I took the initiative this morning to call [the King] and explain the situation... Common sense and friendship led us to suggest a postponement," Macron said on Thursday evening at the close of a European Union summit in the Belgian capital Brussels.
French trade unions have called strikes and 'Yellow Vest' protesters have taken to the streets over Macron's attempt to raise the state pension retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron has asked the Constitutional Council
to approve the change after it was rejected by parliament — which also narrowly failed to pass a no-confidence vote
against the president.
The retirement age was lowered from 65 to 60 in 1983 under Socialist Party president Francois Mitterand, but was raised to 62 in 2010 by Nicolas Sarkozy's government — also prompting major strikes.