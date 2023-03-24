https://sputniknews.com/20230324/denmark-accused-of-carelessness-with-taxpayers-money-as-f-35-hangars-double-in-price-1108741067.html

Denmark Accused of 'Carelessness With Taxpayers' Money' as F-35 Hangars Double in Price

Denmark's nascent fleet of 27 F-35s has already become the Nordic nation's most treasured possession, but the associated costs keep growing.

The construction price for hangars for Denmark's new fleet of F-35 fighter jets has been steadily climbing upward, forcing the parliament to fork out for the new facilities. With the recent tranche, the 40,000 square meter premises at the Skrydstrup air base have doubled in price compared with the original plans from 2017.Overall, the total bill for the F-35 hangars is expected to be DKK 1.35 billion ($200 million). Originally, the facilities should have cost no more than DKK 650 million ($95 million).The Defense Ministry's Property Agency pinned the rising costs on the "extraordinary" price increases for building materials, whereas analysts also pointed out strict and far-reaching security requirements that must be in place before the US allows the planes to land in Denmark.However, the spending spree has sparked anger among Denmark's opposition, including the Red-Green Alliance, which slammed the costly project.However, others, including the populist Danish People's Party, described the hike as necessary for "future-proofing" the nation's defense.The Moderates, part of the cross-aisle coalition with the Social Democrats and the Liberals, defended the project as "essential."Pundits pointed out that the authorities have found themselves in a tight corner and are forced to continue notwithstanding the cost. Once they have ordered the planes, they subscribed to the whole package and must continue regardless of how expensive that might be.Previously, the F-35, touted as the new backbone of Denmark's armed forces, ran into a noise controversy, as the bulkier and heavier fighters recorded noise levels that exceeded both the military's own reports and than of their predecessors, the F-16s. Similar issues have plagued other F-35 operators, including the fellow Nordic nation of Norway.The Danish Armed Forces have had a long partnership with Lockheed Martin since the early 1950s, fielding a number of its fighter jets and transport aircraft over the decades. Denmark joined the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2002 during the system development and demonstration phase. In June 2016, Denmark confirmed plans to procure 27 F-35As. The total lifetime costs associated with Denmark's new fleet of F-35s are estimated to run up to DKK 57 billion ($8.2 billion), making it the country's largest in history. All 27 fighter jets are expected to have arrived on Danish soil by 2026.

