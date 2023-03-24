https://sputniknews.com/20230324/congress-hearings-over-tiktok-social-media-app-are-anti-china-witch-hunt-1108747626.html

Congress Hearings Over TikTok Social Media App are 'Anti-China Witch-Hunt'

Social media app TikTok now faces US legislation that could see it shut down. Technologist Chris Garaffa, a co-host of the Covert Action Bulletin podcast, pointed out the hypocrisy of those moves.

The US Congress probe into mobile phone social media app TikTok is just a "witch-hunt" against its Chinese owner, a technology expert has said.TikTok US CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday over claims the video-sharing social media app was a threat to US national security and children's welfare.Committee chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers kicked off the grilling with the assertion that "your platform should be banned" — as it has been on official government-issued devices in both the US, UK and European Union.Chris Garaffa told Sputnik that the app, developed by Chinese software firm ByteDance, was no more sinister than any of its leading US competitors.He pointed out that US-based social media sites and mobile device apps do the same thing, including Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta*, as well as Reddit and Twitter.The tech expert said he found the spectacle of the televised hearings "really enraging.""This has absolutely nothing to do with algorithmic justice. It has nothing to do with the defense of children," he continued. "This has everything to do with a bipartisan effort to take aim squarely at the People's Republic of China."The pundit noted that Congress representatives were preparing legislation to address those concerns, along with banning the practice of selling users' data to third parties for commercial use — but only since the furore over the Chinese-made app.He called out the "absolute hypocrisy" of Congressmen accusing TikTok of supplying information to the Chinese government when they passed laws forcing US social media firms to work with the National Security Agency (NSA) in snooping on US and other countries' citizens. "TikTok is being singled out because China, China, China," Garaffa underlined. "If this were a Russian company, it probably already would have been banned at this point." But "no one's talking about banning Facebook because it's collecting information."* Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Political Misfits.

