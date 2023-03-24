https://sputniknews.com/20230324/china-says-us-showed-no-proof-of-tiktok-being-national-security-threat-1108753507.html

China Says US Showed No Proof of TikTok Being National Security Threat

China Says US Showed No Proof of TikTok Being National Security Threat

The Chinese Foreign Ministry argued on Friday that the United States was still to prove that the popular TikTok video-sharing app was a threat to its national security.

2023-03-24T11:27+0000

2023-03-24T11:27+0000

2023-03-24T11:27+0000

world

us

tiktok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107260/98/1072609872_0:0:5000:2813_1920x0_80_0_0_924bbbda7bc53440c7e5926f2528c543.jpg

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of the social media platform, testified before Congress on Thursday amid scrutiny of TikTok’s China-based parent company Bytedance. US lawmakers claim that the app can collect personal data of its 150 million American users and hand it over to the Chinese government. Mao urged the US to stick to market rules on fair competition and stop persecuting Bytedance solely for its Chinese origins. She said investors in the US should be guaranteed a level playing field.The US has banned government employees from installing TikTok on their work devices, with some senior officials calling for a blanket ban on the app unless Bytedance agrees to spin off its US business. State Secretary Antony Blinken suggested Thursday that the app "should be ended one way or another."

https://sputniknews.com/20230323/political-theater-why-does-us-seek-full-ban-of-tiktok-1108725287.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tiktok, tiktok hearings, tiktok ban