International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/biden-claims-he-did-not-block-alaska-willow-project-because-oil-firm-would-win-court-fight-1108769737.html
Biden Claims He Did Not Block Alaska Willow Project Because Oil Firm Would Win Court Fight
Biden Claims He Did Not Block Alaska Willow Project Because Oil Firm Would Win Court Fight
US President Joe Biden said he was counseled to not disapprove of the ConocoPhillips Oil project in Willow, Alaska as he could be defeated in court.
2023-03-24T23:47+0000
2023-03-24T23:45+0000
americas
alaska
joe biden
biden administration
conocophillips
oil projects
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108769852_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c38b4068e66d43db65be0b1e5434d4ad.jpg
"The difficult decision was on what we do with Willow project in Alaska and my strong inclination was to disapprove of it across the board, but the advice I got from counsel was that if that were the case, we may very well lose that case in court to the oil company," Biden said during a joint conference in Canada with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday. That would have impeded his administration’s efforts to conserve significant amounts of Alaskan lands forever, Biden continued. The president added that although he approved ConocoPhillips project in Alaska, he could also see how that would save "millions" of acres, both in the sea and on land, that wouldn’t be up for use in the future. Biden noted that with the approval of three drilling platforms, extraction would amount to 1% of the world's entire output of oil. Earlier this month, the US Interior Department approved three out of five drill sites proposed by ConocoPhillips as part of its Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Shortly after, the non-profit public interest organization Earthjustice, announced it was undertaking legal action against the Biden Administration, for not taking into consideration the ecological consequences on ecosystems and endangered species, amongst other reasons. ConocoPhillips in a statement said it applauded the move to green-light a project projected to deliver between $8 billion to $17 billion in new revenue for state and local governments that will create 2,500 construction jobs as well as 300 long-term jobs.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/what-is-the-willow-project-in-alaska-and-why-is-it-controversial-1108382644.html
americas
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108769852_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b425eeb93d6aad57b0f66c2c17660d3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, conocophillips oil project, willow, alaska
joe biden, conocophillips oil project, willow, alaska

Biden Claims He Did Not Block Alaska Willow Project Because Oil Firm Would Win Court Fight

23:47 GMT 24.03.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyDemonstrators protest against the Biden administration's approval of the Willow oil-drilling project before a scheduled speech by Biden at the Department of the Interior in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Demonstrators protest against the Biden administration's approval of the Willow oil-drilling project before a scheduled speech by Biden at the Department of the Interior in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he was counseled to not disapprove of the ConocoPhillips Oil project in Willow, Alaska as he could be defeated in court.
"The difficult decision was on what we do with Willow project in Alaska and my strong inclination was to disapprove of it across the board, but the advice I got from counsel was that if that were the case, we may very well lose that case in court to the oil company," Biden said during a joint conference in Canada with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
That would have impeded his administration’s efforts to conserve significant amounts of Alaskan lands forever, Biden continued.
The president added that although he approved ConocoPhillips project in Alaska, he could also see how that would save "millions" of acres, both in the sea and on land, that wouldn’t be up for use in the future.
Biden noted that with the approval of three drilling platforms, extraction would amount to 1% of the world's entire output of oil.
Earlier this month, the US Interior Department approved three out of five drill sites proposed by ConocoPhillips as part of its Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Oil derrick - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Americas
What is the Willow Project in Alaska and Why is It Controversial
14 March, 17:10 GMT
Shortly after, the non-profit public interest organization Earthjustice, announced it was undertaking legal action against the Biden Administration, for not taking into consideration the ecological consequences on ecosystems and endangered species, amongst other reasons.
ConocoPhillips in a statement said it applauded the move to green-light a project projected to deliver between $8 billion to $17 billion in new revenue for state and local governments that will create 2,500 construction jobs as well as 300 long-term jobs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала