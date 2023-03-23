https://sputniknews.com/20230323/west-bringing-world-to-dangerous-line-beyond-which-there-is-nuclear-armageddon---antonov-1108707289.html

West Bringing World to Dangerous Line, Beyond Which There Is Nuclear Armageddon - Antonov

West Bringing World to Dangerous Line, Beyond Which There Is Nuclear Armageddon - Antonov

The US-led West, having decided to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, is irrevocably bringing the world to a dangerous line, beyond which there is a nuclear Armageddon, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

2023-03-23T03:43+0000

2023-03-23T03:43+0000

2023-03-23T03:41+0000

world

ukraine

depleted uranium

john kirby

uk

us

anatoly antonov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105803/36/1058033601_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_14d73b8bbaa26c2237c6f0a89157e218.jpg

"It seems that the enlightened West, led by Washington, has irrevocably decided to bring humanity to a dangerous line, beyond which nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly," Antonov said as quoted by the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday, when commenting on the UK's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, that this kind of ammunition is fairly commonplace and has been used for decades. "It is really difficult to comment on this kind of nonsense. US officials have hit a new low with their irresponsible statements," Antonov said. He said the negative consequences of the use of such ammunition have been repeatedly confirmed by Western media. "I want to remind you that when using this kind of ammunition radioactive dust settles on the ground - it is extremely toxic and cannot be decontaminated. Such substances cause outbreaks of cancer," he continued.Kirby's Wednesday remarks also saw the US official comment that Washington would not be following suit in the UK's supplies of depleted uranium. "We don't typically talk about the specifics of ammunition that we're providing, but we're not providing depleted uranium [to Ukraine],” Kirby said.Earlier Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning for Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anatoly antonov, russia, nuclear armageddon, depleted uranium ammunition,