Trump Reportedly Raises $1.5 Million Since Announcement of Possible Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump has capitalized on the announcement he might be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and has reportedly raised about $1.5 million for his presidential campaign in three days.
Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign representatives said they raised $1.5 million in grassroots fundraising in three days after the former president announced he was expecting to be arrested and possibly criminally indicted, US media reported Wednesday. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce if Trump will be charged but it is not clear when it will do so amid widespread criticism.Bragg has been investigating Trump for paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 in order to buy her silence about alleged sexual encounters between them. Trump has called these and the several other investigations against him political witch hunts, and has called on his supporters to protest Bragg's actions. The Trump campaign team has sent out various kinds of fundraising emails and videos focusing on the possible indictment from the Manhattan district attorney. In another email, Trump encouraged supporters to sign a petition condemning the threats of his possible arrest as well as donate, media reported. Small grassroots donations formed the bulk of the $9.5 million raised in the six weeks after Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign, and almost $12 million raised by Trump fundraising committees hauled after he announced that he was running for the White House again.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has capitalized on the announcement he might be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and has reportedly raised about $1.5 million for his presidential campaign in three days.
Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign representatives said they raised $1.5 million in grassroots fundraising in three days after the former president announced he was expecting to be arrested and possibly criminally indicted, US media reported Wednesday.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce if Trump will be charged but it is not clear when it will do so amid widespread criticism.
Bragg has been investigating Trump for paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 in order to buy her silence about alleged sexual encounters between them. Trump has called these and the several other investigations against him political witch hunts, and has called on his supporters to protest Bragg's actions.
Americas
The Trump campaign team has sent out various kinds of fundraising emails and videos focusing on the possible indictment from the Manhattan district attorney. In another email, Trump encouraged supporters to sign a petition condemning the threats of his possible arrest as well as donate, media reported.
Small grassroots donations formed the bulk of the $9.5 million raised in the six weeks after Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign, and almost $12 million raised by Trump fundraising committees hauled after he announced that he was running for the White House again.
