https://sputniknews.com/20230323/trump-reportedly-raises-15-million-since-announcement-of-possible-indictment--1108707451.html

Trump Reportedly Raises $1.5 Million Since Announcement of Possible Indictment

Trump Reportedly Raises $1.5 Million Since Announcement of Possible Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump has capitalized on the announcement he might be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and has reportedly raised about $1.5 million for his presidential campaign in three days.

2023-03-23T03:52+0000

2023-03-23T03:52+0000

2023-03-23T03:50+0000

americas

donald trump

us

indictment

fundraising

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_0:181:3500:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_320a37dea74249e55aaef089856faac8.jpg

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign representatives said they raised $1.5 million in grassroots fundraising in three days after the former president announced he was expecting to be arrested and possibly criminally indicted, US media reported Wednesday. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce if Trump will be charged but it is not clear when it will do so amid widespread criticism.Bragg has been investigating Trump for paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 in order to buy her silence about alleged sexual encounters between them. Trump has called these and the several other investigations against him political witch hunts, and has called on his supporters to protest Bragg's actions. The Trump campaign team has sent out various kinds of fundraising emails and videos focusing on the possible indictment from the Manhattan district attorney. In another email, Trump encouraged supporters to sign a petition condemning the threats of his possible arrest as well as donate, media reported. Small grassroots donations formed the bulk of the $9.5 million raised in the six weeks after Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign, and almost $12 million raised by Trump fundraising committees hauled after he announced that he was running for the White House again.

https://sputniknews.com/20230322/no-trump-indictment-expected-wednesday-as-grand-jury-told-to-stay-home-insiders-say-1108704499.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, campaign fund, fundraiser, indictment, manhattan district attorney alvin bragg, presidential campaign