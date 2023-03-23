https://sputniknews.com/20230323/support-china-we-love-russia-march-in-bangui-after-nine-chinese-killed-1108721127.html

'Support China', 'We Love Russia': March in Bangui after Nine Chinese Killed

A rally in support of China and Russia was held in the Central African capital of Bangui on March 22. A march called by the Republican Front brought together about 200 people.Carrying Russian flags, the demonstrators also held up placards with slogans such as: "Support China," "No to terrorist attacks," and "Russia is Wagner, we love Russia and we love Wagner."After starting in the morning, the march ended at noon at the foot of the statue in tribute to the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and its Russian allies.Chinese Killed in AttackOn March 19, nine Chinese nationals were killed at a gold mine operated by the Chinese Gold Cost Group in the center of the country.On March 20, China’s President Xi Jinping called for the perpetrators to be "severely punished," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Central African Prime Minister Felix Moloua promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

