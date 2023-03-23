International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/support-china-we-love-russia-march-in-bangui-after-nine-chinese-killed-1108721127.html
'Support China', 'We Love Russia': March in Bangui after Nine Chinese Killed
'Support China', 'We Love Russia': March in Bangui after Nine Chinese Killed
In this article you can read about demonstration in Bangui supporting Russia and China
2023-03-23T12:21+0000
2023-03-23T12:21+0000
africa
bangui
central africa
russia
china
manifestation
central african republic
pmc wagner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108721458_0:98:1080:706_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa46b8a0d631d53aa24ac44bdec3973.jpg
A rally in support of China and Russia was held in the Central African capital of Bangui on March 22. A march called by the Republican Front brought together about 200 people.Carrying Russian flags, the demonstrators also held up placards with slogans such as: "Support China," "No to terrorist attacks," and "Russia is Wagner, we love Russia and we love Wagner."After starting in the morning, the march ended at noon at the foot of the statue in tribute to the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and its Russian allies.Chinese Killed in AttackOn March 19, nine Chinese nationals were killed at a gold mine operated by the Chinese Gold Cost Group in the center of the country.On March 20, China’s President Xi Jinping called for the perpetrators to be "severely punished," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Central African Prime Minister Felix Moloua promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
africa
bangui
central africa
russia
china
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Tamara Vakhromova
Tamara Vakhromova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108721458_0:0:1080:810_1920x0_80_0_0_c7d25a394803140eb84cb7e03f478b97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
demonstration in bangui, russia and central african republic, russia and china, car and china, nine chinese killed in car
demonstration in bangui, russia and central african republic, russia and china, car and china, nine chinese killed in car

'Support China', 'We Love Russia': March in Bangui after Nine Chinese Killed

12:21 GMT 23.03.2023
© Photo : -A rally in support of China and Russia was held in the Central African capital of Bangui on March 22
A rally in support of China and Russia was held in the Central African capital of Bangui on March 22 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
© Photo : -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Tamara Vakhromova
Writer/editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Nearly 200 demonstrators marched in Bangui to show support for Russia and China after nine of their nationals were killed in an attack on a mining site in the Central African Republic.
A rally in support of China and Russia was held in the Central African capital of Bangui on March 22. A march called by the Republican Front brought together about 200 people.
Carrying Russian flags, the demonstrators also held up placards with slogans such as: "Support China," "No to terrorist attacks," and "Russia is Wagner, we love Russia and we love Wagner."
After starting in the morning, the march ended at noon at the foot of the statue in tribute to the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and its Russian allies.

"We are here to share the pain of the Chinese population, which is an essential construction partner in the Central African Republic," Saint-Clair Banga-Bingui, deputy secretary of the Republican Front, told media.

Chinese Killed in Attack

On March 19, nine Chinese nationals were killed at a gold mine operated by the Chinese Gold Cost Group in the center of the country.
On March 20, China’s President Xi Jinping called for the perpetrators to be "severely punished," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Central African Prime Minister Felix Moloua promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала