Scientists Say They Used Beethoven’s Hair to Identify Cause of Death, 200 Years Later

An analysis of hair belonging to Ludwig van Beethoven has put an end to long-standing debates over the cause of the famed composer’s death, scientists announced on Wednesday.

An analysis of hair belonging to Ludwig van Beethoven has put an end to long-standing debates over the cause of the famed composer’s death, scientists announced on Wednesday.A team of researchers declared that their findings showed Beethoven was naturally predisposed to liver disease and later became infected with hepatitis B.Scientists explained that "although we could not identify a genetic explanation for Beethoven's hearing disorder or gastrointestinal problems, we found that Beethoven had a genetic predisposition for liver disease."The historical record indicates the composer, who was long plagued by health problems, was quite conscious of his imminent demise. As researchers noted, a full 25 years before dying, "Beethoven requested that following his death, his disease be described and made public."Now, nearly two centuries later, scientists say they’ve done exactly that.To draw their conclusions, scientists used advanced DNA analysis which allowed them to sequence Beethoven’s entire genome from locks of hair that admirers kept as keepsakes following his death.This meant that researchers were forced to rely on hair samples of uncertain origin, which had mostly been passed down from generation to generation since the passing of the celebrated composer in 1827.But because five of the eight strands tested proved to be identical – and two of them had "impeccable chains of custody," as one outlet noted – researchers concluded those samples had to be the real deal."The fact that they have so many independent locks of hair, with different histories, that all match one another, is compelling evidence that this is bona fide DNA from Beethoven," said Ed Green, an expert in ancient DNA at the University of California, Santa Cruz.The new findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

