International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/russian-t-90m-tanks-best-in-world-outperform-leopard-challenger-abrams-tanks-medvedev-says-1108713533.html
Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says
Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says
Russian T-90M tanks are currently the best in the world and they outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams tanks in terms of tactical and technical data, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.
2023-03-23T07:51+0000
2023-03-23T07:51+0000
russia
military
t-90m
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106787501_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a1834420e22fcd4c3e6f27aaa5b1bbfe.jpg
Russia will produce 1,500 tanks this year, he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106787501_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_274e9a8989b988653b9c41b946eff162.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military, russian tanks, t-90m tanks. best tanks in the world
russian military, russian tanks, t-90m tanks. best tanks in the world

Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says

07:51 GMT 23.03.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeniy Biyatov / Go to the mediabankT-90M Proryv tank at a repetition of the 77th Victory Day Parade in Moscow, May 2022.
T-90M Proryv tank at a repetition of the 77th Victory Day Parade in Moscow, May 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeniy Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian T-90M tanks are currently the best in the world and they outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams tanks in terms of tactical and technical data, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.
"In my opinion, this [T-90M tank] is now the best tank in the world ... It is certainly better than Leopard, Challenger, Abrams [tanks], including in terms of its tactical and technical data, even in terms of such a component as mass," Medvedev said.
M1 Abrams tanks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
Four Reasons Leopard 2s & M1 Abrams Will Bite the Dust in Ukraine
27 January, 18:00 GMT
Russia will produce 1,500 tanks this year, he added.
"We will make 1,500 tanks alone this year. You can calculate how much our enemy will get, even according to the most optimistic calculations," Medvedev said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала