https://sputniknews.com/20230323/russian-t-90m-tanks-best-in-world-outperform-leopard-challenger-abrams-tanks-medvedev-says-1108713533.html
Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says
Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says
Russian T-90M tanks are currently the best in the world and they outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams tanks in terms of tactical and technical data, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.
2023-03-23T07:51+0000
2023-03-23T07:51+0000
2023-03-23T07:51+0000
russia
military
t-90m
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106787501_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a1834420e22fcd4c3e6f27aaa5b1bbfe.jpg
Russia will produce 1,500 tanks this year, he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106787501_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_274e9a8989b988653b9c41b946eff162.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military, russian tanks, t-90m tanks. best tanks in the world
russian military, russian tanks, t-90m tanks. best tanks in the world
Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian T-90M tanks are currently the best in the world and they outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams tanks in terms of tactical and technical data, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.
"In my opinion, this [T-90M tank] is now the best tank in the world ... It is certainly better than Leopard, Challenger, Abrams [tanks], including in terms of its tactical and technical data, even in terms of such a component as mass," Medvedev said.
Russia will produce 1,500 tanks this year, he added.
"We will make 1,500 tanks alone this year. You can calculate how much our enemy will get, even according to the most optimistic calculations," Medvedev said.