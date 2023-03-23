https://sputniknews.com/20230323/russian-t-90m-tanks-best-in-world-outperform-leopard-challenger-abrams-tanks-medvedev-says-1108713533.html

Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks, Medvedev Says

Russian T-90M tanks are currently the best in the world and they outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams tanks in terms of tactical and technical data, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Russia will produce 1,500 tanks this year, he added.

