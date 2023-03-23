https://sputniknews.com/20230323/russian-burundian-top-diplomats-hold-joint-press-conference-in-sochi-1108715561.html
Russian, Burundian Top Diplomats Hold Joint Press Conference in Sochi
Sputnik is live from the Black Sea coast, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro hold a joint press conference following their talks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro have met in Sochi, Russia's largest resort city, discussing bilateral relations as well as wider range of issues.Sputnik comes to you live from the Black Sea coast, where the top diplomats are holding a joint press conference following the talks.
10:31 GMT 23.03.2023 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 23.03.2023)
The Sochi meeting between the diplomacy chiefs follows Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's talks with his his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed the day before, focusing on cooperation in the fields of transport infrastructure, agricultural production, exploration and mining.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro have met in Sochi, Russia's largest resort city, discussing bilateral relations as well as wider range of issues.
Sputnik comes to you live from the Black Sea coast, where the top diplomats are holding a joint press conference following the talks.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!