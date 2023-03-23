https://sputniknews.com/20230323/russian-burundian-top-diplomats-hold-joint-press-conference-in-sochi-1108715561.html

Russian, Burundian Top Diplomats Hold Joint Press Conference in Sochi

Russian, Burundian Top Diplomats Hold Joint Press Conference in Sochi

Sputnik is live from the Black Sea coast, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro hold a joint press conference following their talks.

2023-03-23T10:31+0000

2023-03-23T10:31+0000

2023-03-23T11:16+0000

africa

east africa

russia

burundi

diplomacy

press conference

sergey lavrov

foreign minister

sochi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107472185_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_df0b65472baffb6168c99124e92c1a55.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro have met in Sochi, Russia's largest resort city, discussing bilateral relations as well as wider range of issues.Sputnik comes to you live from the Black Sea coast, where the top diplomats are holding a joint press conference following the talks.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

africa

east africa

russia

burundi

sochi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Burundian FM Shingiro give press conference in Sochi Lavrov and Burundian FM Shingiro give press conference in Sochi 2023-03-23T10:31+0000 true PT30M02S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

albert shingiro, sergey lavrov, lavrov presser, lavrov press, shingiro presser, shingiro press, shingiro sochi, russia burundi, russia africa