https://sputniknews.com/20230323/russia-and-china-reach-historical-agreements-after-putin-xi-meeting-1108699691.html

Russia and China Reach 'Historical' Agreements After Putin-Xi Meeting

Russia and China Reach 'Historical' Agreements After Putin-Xi Meeting

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the historical agreements made after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia.

2023-03-23T04:55+0000

2023-03-23T04:55+0000

2023-03-23T11:59+0000

fault lines

radio

france

strike

teachers

invasion

donald trump

vladimir putin

xi jinping

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108699545_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_946610347c44db255f9ec32578bd067e.png

Russia and China reach 'historical' agreements after Putin-Xi meeting On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the historical agreements made after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia.

Ed Martin - President of Phyllis-Schafley Eagles.Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystGerald Celente - American Trend Forecaster & Publisher of the Trends JournalElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, president of Phyllis-Schafley Eagles Ed Martin joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the indictment that might come this week against former President Donald Trump for an alleged payment to an adult film star in 2016.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the historical agreements between Russia and China after the meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with publisher Gerald Celente about the Los Angeles, California school workers’ strike demanding higher pay and the massive layoffs by tech giants like Amazon.Later in the last hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to the Fault Lines team about the ongoing protests in France after the government raised the retirement age.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, trump’s hash pay, what is donald trump indicted for, donald trump arrest, what is china’s peace plan, why xi visits russia, xi’s visit to moscow, xi jinping’s visit to moscow, french pension law, what is no-confidence vote, french protests, california schools’ protests, teacher’s strike in california