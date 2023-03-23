International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/report-us-gave-india-unprecedented-intelligence-used-in-border-clash-with-china-1108706608.html
Report: US Gave India 'Unprecedented' Intelligence Used in Border Clash With China
Report: US Gave India 'Unprecedented' Intelligence Used in Border Clash With China
As the US continues providing Ukrainian nationalists with the intelligence they need to target Russian service members, a new report indicates Washington is now providing India with “actionable intelligence” to strike against China.
2023-03-23T01:43+0000
2023-03-23T01:41+0000
asia
india
china
us
us intelligence
border clashes
line of control
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099656256_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7598d7ae1666e8e75beca409f0c39623.jpg
The United States government provided the Indian military with "unprecedented" levels of intelligence in the lead-up to a border clash that left around a dozen Chinese and Indian troops injured last December, a new report has claimed.Citing "a source familiar with a previously unreported US intelligence review of the encounter into [sic] the Arunachal Pradesh region," a major American outlet wrote Monday that the December 9 face-off between Beijing and New Delhi marked "the first time" that US government "provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength."According to the publication, the intelligence included "actionable satellite imagery" and "was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the US had previously shared with the Indian military."The novel intelligence cooperation reportedly stems from a 2020 deal between the US and India known as the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation, or BECA.An anonymous source told the outlet that the arrangement meant Indian troops "were waiting" for their Chinese counterparts in advance, "because the US had given India everything to be fully prepared for this." The source added that the interaction "demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence."A former top Pentagon official focused on the region, Vikram Singh, reportedly claimed the border clashes are actually strategic Chinese-initiated efforts to explore India’s defenses, telling the outlet the People’s Liberation Army "is generally in a probing-and-testing phase."The armies of the world’s two most populous countries had maintained peaceful relations since the 1970s, but have sparred over the Line of Actual Control relatively frequently since 2020, when four Chinese soldiers and at least 20 Indian troops were killed during a skirmish in the Galwan Valley in mid-June.Since then, the fighting has taken place exclusively in other disputed areas along the border. Last December’s clash was the first in the Galwan Valley since the deadly face-off in June 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/india-deployed-warships-at-forward-positions-in-ior-during-border-clashes-with-china-navy-chief-1091226577.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099656256_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16707108cf3e765f3b12e23b173cf4df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, india, china, intelligence, border clashes, line of control, galwan valley, deadly stand off
us, india, china, intelligence, border clashes, line of control, galwan valley, deadly stand off

Report: US Gave India 'Unprecedented' Intelligence Used in Border Clash With China

01:43 GMT 23.03.2023
© AP Photo / Dar YasinIndian army soldiers keep guard on top of their vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Indian army soldiers keep guard on top of their vehicle as their convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
© AP Photo / Dar Yasin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
As the US continues providing Ukrainian nationalists with the intelligence they need to target Russian service members, a new report indicates Washington is now providing India with “actionable intelligence” to strike against China.
The United States government provided the Indian military with "unprecedented" levels of intelligence in the lead-up to a border clash that left around a dozen Chinese and Indian troops injured last December, a new report has claimed.
Citing "a source familiar with a previously unreported US intelligence review of the encounter into [sic] the Arunachal Pradesh region," a major American outlet wrote Monday that the December 9 face-off between Beijing and New Delhi marked "the first time" that US government "provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength."
According to the publication, the intelligence included "actionable satellite imagery" and "was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the US had previously shared with the Indian military."
The novel intelligence cooperation reportedly stems from a 2020 deal between the US and India known as the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation, or BECA.
An anonymous source told the outlet that the arrangement meant Indian troops "were waiting" for their Chinese counterparts in advance, "because the US had given India everything to be fully prepared for this." The source added that the interaction "demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence."
Indian Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
India Deployed Warships at Forward Positions in IOR During Border Clashes With China: Navy Chief
3 December 2021, 14:53 GMT
A former top Pentagon official focused on the region, Vikram Singh, reportedly claimed the border clashes are actually strategic Chinese-initiated efforts to explore India’s defenses, telling the outlet the People’s Liberation Army "is generally in a probing-and-testing phase."
"They want to know how the Indians can and will respond and to see what the Indians can detect," Singh insisted. "It’s about China preparing for future conflict."
The armies of the world’s two most populous countries had maintained peaceful relations since the 1970s, but have sparred over the Line of Actual Control relatively frequently since 2020, when four Chinese soldiers and at least 20 Indian troops were killed during a skirmish in the Galwan Valley in mid-June.
Since then, the fighting has taken place exclusively in other disputed areas along the border. Last December’s clash was the first in the Galwan Valley since the deadly face-off in June 2020.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала