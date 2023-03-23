https://sputniknews.com/20230323/prigozhin-proposes-us-finance-wagner-group-in-africa-1108722964.html

Prigozhin Proposes US Finance Wagner Group in Africa

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Group, has proposed the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken financing a joint project "Wagner project. Security Africa" based on the Wagner Group activity in the region.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Group, has proposed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken finance a joint "Wagner project. Security Africa" based on the private group's activity in the region, as stated in a letter addressed to the US secretary of state. The letter, published by Prigozhin's press service on Wednesday, comes alongside Prigozhin arguing that the US has failed to improve the security situation in African countries. Prigozhin stated that today, the United States is actively trying to "reshape" the situation in Africa and impose sanctions on anyone who prevents Washington from doing so.The Russian businessman noted that, unlike the United States, his military group managed to improve the level of security in Africa, adding that the secretary of state could invest in Prigozhin's project.According to the letter, Prigozhin suggested focusing on the security that his project will provide, as most Africans do not trust France or the United States.In addition, the Wagner Group founder offered to develop the project on the American continent if it proves successful in Africa.Recently, 2,000 demonstrators gathered in the Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, in order to support Russia and the Wagner Group in particular, media say. The participants stated, that Wagner units together with Russian instructors, who support the defense and security forces, have perfectly demonstrated their ability to fight the terrorists in the country.According to the Wagner Group founder, the military group has been actively participating in the security issues of a number of African nations since 2017-2018, supporting countries and successfully helping them reinforce their security.

