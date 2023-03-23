https://sputniknews.com/20230323/luxembourg-will-not-ban-tiktok-without-evidence-from-european-commission-1108722555.html

Luxembourg Will Not Ban TikTok Without Evidence From European Commission

Luxembourg will not ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on its territory without concrete evidence of security violations, and the European Commission has yet to provide any on the topic, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday.

The prime minister emphasized that he asked the European Commission the reason for the ban of TikTok on work phones of its employees, but there has been no answer yet. In February, the European Commission decided to ban TikTok’s use on all devices used by their employees for work. Several other countries, primarily the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada issued similar prohibitions.

