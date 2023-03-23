International
The Israeli government has reportedly told the United States and a number of European countries that it could launch a military strike on Iran if Tehran exceeds the level of uranium enrichment of 60%.
Israel May Reportedly Attack Iran If Uranium Enrichment Level Exceeds 60%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has reportedly told the United States and a number of European countries that it could launch a military strike on Iran if Tehran exceeds the level of uranium enrichment of 60%.
Citing senior Israeli officials, US media reported on Wednesday that Israel does not want to set 90% enrichment as a "red line" because Iran may start enriching and stockpiling uranium at a level slightly below that needed to produce a nuclear weapon.

"The Iranians totally internalized our position and they know what our [red] line is," the official said, as quoted by the outlet.

It was further reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to expedite the delivery of Boeing KC-46 refueling and strategic military transport aircraft, which were purchased by Tel Aviv last year, to prepare for possible military action against Iran.
Israel wants to receive at least one aircraft by the end of 2024; however, Austin reportedly told Netanyahu that it would be difficult for Washington to speed up deliveries because of US military needs.
It's worth noting that the previous Israeli government made the same request to Austin, who in turn relayed it would be 'difficult' to fast-track such a delivery in light of the US' current military arms stockpile.
Israel has repeatedly raised concerns about any and all enriched uranium held by Iran, sounding the alarm that Tehran was on the precipice of reaching a weapons grade-level of uranium.
As for the US, authorities have flip-flopped on the possibility, with some defense officials claiming Iran needs only two weeks to establish a nuclear bomb, whereas other have stated Tehran has made no decision on the matter.
The latest comes as a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency earlier determined that Iran produced a small amount of uranium particles enriched to 83.7% purity. A nuclear weapon would require uranium to be enriched at 90%.
Iran, however, has long maintained that it has ambition of becoming a nuclear power. In fact, a fatwa was previously issued in 2010 that nuclear weapons and any weapons of mass destruction were forbidden, and a "serious threat to humanity."
