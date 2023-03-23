International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/iaea-not-reviewing-creation-of-demilitarized-zone-around-zaporozhye--npp-1108712379.html
IAEA Not Reviewing Creation of Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP
IAEA Not Reviewing Creation of Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not reviewing a possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.
2023-03-23T06:46+0000
2023-03-23T06:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
nuclear plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623703_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_8b62a4edf04e0e14ce594c0c6e87e668.jpg
He added that the agency had a monitoring group at the nuclear power plant and that it was a more viable concept than the creation of a big demilitarized area around the NPP. In early March, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that a rotation of the agency's experts was successfully carried out at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant after a three-week delay that had "complicated the IAEA's efforts to support nuclear safety" around the plant. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It was liberated by Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian militants, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
https://sputniknews.com/20230312/kiev-foils-creation-of-safety-zone-around-zaporozhye-npp-regional-administration-1108308759.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623703_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e787e5d6091a5548c4053f4ee0fd514.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, znpp, nuclear plant, nuclear risk, ukrainian nuclear terrorism
ukrainian crisis, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, znpp, nuclear plant, nuclear risk, ukrainian nuclear terrorism

IAEA Not Reviewing Creation of Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP

06:46 GMT 23.03.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not reviewing a possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.
"We are not talking about a demilitarized zone. We are very aware of the added complications that that would bring, especially in an area of active combat … So, we are not looking into that," Grossi said during a lecture on international security at the US Council on Foreign Relations.
He added that the agency had a monitoring group at the nuclear power plant and that it was a more viable concept than the creation of a big demilitarized area around the NPP.
Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
Russia
Kiev Foils Creation of Safety Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP: Regional Administration
12 March, 08:30 GMT
In early March, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that a rotation of the agency's experts was successfully carried out at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant after a three-week delay that had "complicated the IAEA's efforts to support nuclear safety" around the plant.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It was liberated by Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian militants, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала