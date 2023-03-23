https://sputniknews.com/20230323/iaea-not-reviewing-creation-of-demilitarized-zone-around-zaporozhye--npp-1108712379.html

IAEA Not Reviewing Creation of Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not reviewing a possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

He added that the agency had a monitoring group at the nuclear power plant and that it was a more viable concept than the creation of a big demilitarized area around the NPP. In early March, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that a rotation of the agency's experts was successfully carried out at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant after a three-week delay that had "complicated the IAEA's efforts to support nuclear safety" around the plant. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It was liberated by Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian militants, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

