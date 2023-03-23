International
Former US State Secretary Pompeo Accuses White House of Downplaying Xi-Putin Meeting
Former US State Secretary Pompeo Accuses White House of Downplaying Xi-Putin Meeting
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the administration of US President Joe Biden downplayed the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, thus making a serious strategic mistake.
Xi was in Russia from March 20-22 on a state visit during which he had an informal meeting with Putin. The parties also held talks in a wide format with the participation of delegations. The leaders of Russia and China signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.
Former US State Secretary Pompeo Accuses White House of Downplaying Xi-Putin Meeting

23.03.2023
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a forum, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Edmond, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a forum, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Edmond, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
© AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the administration of US President Joe Biden downplayed the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, thus making a serious strategic mistake.
"To hear the White House play this down as if it's insignificant or unimportant is an enormous strategic mistake … Now, the Biden administration has failed. They have allowed the Russians and the Chinese to come together in this way and it presents enormous risk to the United States of America and every citizen," Pompeo told the American broadcaster.
World
