International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/bank-of-england-raises-key-rate-to-425-from-4-per-annum--1108722177.html
Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum
Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum
The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.
2023-03-23T12:30+0000
2023-03-23T12:30+0000
energy crisis in europe
cost of living crisis in uk
uk
uk economy
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103434790_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbab0b89a52eea406ea5b9652e3a3e88.jpg
The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation and cost of living crisis. The Bank of Englands previously said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103434790_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b9f23a08a68aa32255e354976738e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bank of england, key rate, inflation, energy crisi in europe
bank of england, key rate, inflation, energy crisi in europe

Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum

12:30 GMT 23.03.2023
© ISABEL INFANTES The Bank of England, Britain's central bank, is pictured in the City of London on November 2, 2022. .
The Bank of England, Britain's central bank, is pictured in the City of London on November 2, 2022. . - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
© ISABEL INFANTES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.
"The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 March 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 7–2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 4%," the regulator said in a statement.
The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation and cost of living crisis. The Bank of Englands previously said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала