Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum

The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.

2023-03-23T12:30+0000

The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation and cost of living crisis. The Bank of Englands previously said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

