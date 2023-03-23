https://sputniknews.com/20230323/bank-of-england-raises-key-rate-to-425-from-4-per-annum--1108722177.html
Bank of England Raises Key Rate to 4.25% From 4% Per Annum
The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.
The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation and cost of living crisis. The Bank of Englands previously said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it had increased the key rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25% from 4% per annum.
"The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 March 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 7–2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 4%," the regulator said in a statement.
The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation and cost of living crisis. The Bank of Englands previously said that the UK economy had entered a recession
expected to last until the second half of 2024.