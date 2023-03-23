International
Back on Growth Track: How Russian Economy Endures and Adapts to Western Sanctions
Delivering an annual report by the government, Mishustin told MPs that Russia's economy managed to weather the onslaught of sanctions unleashed upon the country last year by the United States and its allies over the situation in Ukraine.Despite attempts by foreign powers to cripple the country's economy, the ensuing economic slowdown was "quite mild," Mishustin said, adding that the Russian economy is now "back on the growth track."The following Sputnik infographic allows one to gauge how the Russian economy fared during the past year.
18:10 GMT 23.03.2023 (Updated: 18:11 GMT 23.03.2023)
On March 23, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appraised Russia's parliament about the state of the country’s economy as he accounted for the government's conduct during the past year.
Delivering an annual report by the government, Mishustin told MPs that Russia's economy managed to weather the onslaught of sanctions unleashed upon the country last year by the United States and its allies over the situation in Ukraine.
Despite attempts by foreign powers to cripple the country's economy, the ensuing economic slowdown was "quite mild," Mishustin said, adding that the Russian economy is now "back on the growth track."
The following Sputnik infographic allows one to gauge how the Russian economy fared during the past year.
