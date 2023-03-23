https://sputniknews.com/20230323/alas-no-cigar-3d-printed-us-rocket-lifts-off-but-fails-to-reach-orbit-1108729772.html
Alas, No Cigar: 3D-Printed US Rocket Lifts Off But Fails to Reach Orbit
Alas, No Cigar: 3D-Printed US Rocket Lifts Off But Fails to Reach Orbit
The rocket's flight apparently came to a sad end after its upper stage shut down shortly after separation.
A tech startup called Relativity Space has managed to achieve what can probably be described as partial success with its launch of a space rocket called Terran that was made almost entirely out of 3D-printed parts.While the liftoff proceeded as planned and the rocket successfully launched into the atmosphere, it never made it to orbit as planned, due to its upper part shutting down shortly after separating and plummeting into the Atlantic.The rocket was supposed to deliver a 3D metal print into orbit, according to media reports.The company has announced that some 85 percent of the rocket, including the engines, were 3D-printed metal parts. Relativity Space also suggested that larger versions of this rocket are going to be reusable and will be featuring an even greater share of 3D-printed parts.
