A Country in Crisis

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Uganda’s parliament voting to make certain homosexual acts a capital crime, and a Minnesota transgender politician winning a "woman of the year award".

2023-03-23T04:31+0000

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian| The Russian Economy, America's Ammunition Depleted, and Petro-YuanDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | CIA Cover-Up of Nord Stream Bombing, The War on Drugs, and The GOP Proposed Bombing Mexico CartelsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the Fed raising interest rates, the Ukrainian military, and the bond market. Mark discussed the details of how the Fed raises interest rates and America finances the Ukrainian military. Mark spoke about America's erratic geopolitical policies and the failed war on drugs policies.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the legalization of drugs, the internationalization of the war on drugs, and Mexico. Daniel explained his latest article on America's decade's war on drugs and how heroin has become a popular drug. Daniel commented on the age of prohibition in America and how in 1926 the federal government poisoned industrial alcohol.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

