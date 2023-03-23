International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/a-country-in-crisis-1108705093.html
A Country in Crisis
A Country in Crisis
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Uganda’s parliament voting to make certain homosexual acts a capital crime, and a Minnesota transgender politician winning a "woman of the year award".
A Country in Crisis
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Uganda's parliament voting to make certain homosexual acts a capital crime, and a Minnesota transgender politician winning a "woman of the year award".
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian| The Russian Economy, America's Ammunition Depleted, and Petro-YuanDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | CIA Cover-Up of Nord Stream Bombing, The War on Drugs, and The GOP Proposed Bombing Mexico CartelsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the Fed raising interest rates, the Ukrainian military, and the bond market. Mark discussed the details of how the Fed raises interest rates and America finances the Ukrainian military. Mark spoke about America's erratic geopolitical policies and the failed war on drugs policies.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the legalization of drugs, the internationalization of the war on drugs, and Mexico. Daniel explained his latest article on America's decade's war on drugs and how heroin has become a popular drug. Daniel commented on the age of prohibition in America and how in 1926 the federal government poisoned industrial alcohol.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
A Country in Crisis

04:31 GMT 23.03.2023 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 23.03.2023)
The Backstory
A Country in Crisis
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Uganda’s parliament voting to make certain homosexual acts a capital crime, and a Minnesota transgender politician winning a "woman of the year award".
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian| The Russian Economy, America's Ammunition Depleted, and Petro-Yuan

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | CIA Cover-Up of Nord Stream Bombing, The War on Drugs, and The GOP Proposed Bombing Mexico Cartels

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the Fed raising interest rates, the Ukrainian military, and the bond market. Mark discussed the details of how the Fed raises interest rates and America finances the Ukrainian military. Mark spoke about America's erratic geopolitical policies and the failed war on drugs policies.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the legalization of drugs, the internationalization of the war on drugs, and Mexico. Daniel explained his latest article on America's decade's war on drugs and how heroin has become a popular drug. Daniel commented on the age of prohibition in America and how in 1926 the federal government poisoned industrial alcohol.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
