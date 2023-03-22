https://sputniknews.com/20230322/xi-and-putin-further-deepen-ties-bidens-first-veto-reagan-and-iran-1108661789.html
Xi and Putin Further Deepen Ties, Biden’s First Veto, Reagan and Iran
Xi and Putin Further Deepen Ties, Biden’s First Veto, Reagan and Iran
The leaders of Russia and China meet in Moscow, and the White House press corps condemns one of their own for challenging the boss.
Xi and Putin Further Deepen Ties, Biden’s First Veto, Reagan and Iran
The leaders of Russia and China meet in Moscow, and the White House press corps condemns one of their own for challenging the boss.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the second day of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow. He explains what to expect from anticipated conversation between Xi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the significance of ties being forged between Russia and African nations.Professor of East Asian history and activist with Pivot to Peace Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses how Chinese society is interpreting the meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders, how Beijing balances its relationship between Russia and the West, the historic upcoming trip of a former Taiwanese leader to mainland China, and the state of discourse in the US on Taiwan and China.Political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast Dr. Aaron Good discusses more claims that the 1980 Ronald Reagan campaign conspired with the Iranian government to keep the hostages in captivity until after the election, the ongoing trials of Oath Keeper members relating to the January 6 riots, Donald Trump’s claim that he was to be arrested today, and the latest polling.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the latest urgent climate report by the United Nations, how extreme weather will affect global south nations, how the climate crisis mirrors immigration and food systems crises, and how the fossil fuel industry played a role in the creation of the Paris Climate Agreement.The Misfits also discuss President Joe Biden’s first veto rejecting a bill that would have reversed a Labor Department rule on social investment, and a journalist connecting contacts being accused of acting as a “US-based Kremlin intermediary”.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 22.03.2023
