Will NYC Grand Jury Charge Donald Trump ?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NBA legend Willis Reed Passing away, and a 6.5 earthquake striking Afghanistan.

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Trump Vs DeSantis is Comparable to WWE, Trump Expected to be Arrested in NYC, and America's Poor InfrastructureAndrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Smears From Political Operatives, Biden Family Corruption in Ukraine, and Weaponization of Sanctions In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the NYC grand jury against Trump, corruption in America, and Ron DeSantis. Manila talked about the frenzy that surrounds the possible Donald Trump arrest and how Ron DeSantis joked about Trump's legal problems. Manila commented on the worldwide censorship happening and the need for alternative media platforms.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about Lev Parnas, the Russiagate narrative, and sanctions. Andrii spoke about the false allegations made by Lev Parnas and how the deep state is protecting the Biden family corruption. Andrii spoke about his inability to defend himself and how sanctions have hurt his family.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

