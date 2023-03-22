https://sputniknews.com/20230322/western-big-tech-treats-african-employees-as-testing-ground-expert-says-1108695419.html

Western Big Tech Treats African Employees as 'Testing Ground', Expert Says

Western technology corporations see Africa as a "testing ground" for some of their practices, says Binoy Kampmark in an interview with Sputnik.

Western technology corporations see Africa as a "testing ground" for some of their practices, which are considered to be inappropriate or could be outlawed in a number of jurisdictions in the West, says Binoy Kampmark, a senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University, in an interview with Sputnik. Commenting on recent developments in Meta's case, with the tech corporation and its outsourcing partner Sama in Kenya being accused of malpractice, Kampmark explains that these companies and their activities can't be viewed in isolation. He highlights that Africa has long been seen as "a cornucopia of exploitation, a cheap vast reserve to use," and gain profits. So Meta is not the only large Western company that "exploits" African labor for its own purposes. He underlines that all employment systems have abuses, saying that this phenomenon is a "nasty consequence of capital and its vicissitudes." But the main problem, according to him, is that these tech giants are "wily, sly, vicious and venal."He points out that the only solution to this problem is for African workers to unionize and formulate clear grounds on violations of human rights, as "there is nothing more effective and terrifying" to these corporations as joint actions. There must be channels of accountability, he says, through which they can be held responsible. Otherwise, nothing will change, because such companies as Meta know "the formula" of how to deal with these kinds of scandal, for example, by announcing reviews to policies in favor of users and employees. And the formula is the same regardless of where the outrage occurred - overseas or domestically. * Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities

