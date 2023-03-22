https://sputniknews.com/20230322/western-big-tech-treats-african-employees-as-testing-ground-expert-says-1108695419.html
Western Big Tech Treats African Employees as 'Testing Ground', Expert Says
Western Big Tech Treats African Employees as 'Testing Ground', Expert Says
Western technology corporations see Africa as a "testing ground" for some of their practices, says Binoy Kampmark in an interview with Sputnik.
2023-03-22T16:11+0000
2023-03-22T16:11+0000
2023-03-22T16:11+0000
africa
meta
facebook
facebook scandal
layoffs
big tech
moderator
kenya
east africa
africa insight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108695676_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd56013fba8a80e361ecc49281ff29d.jpg
Western technology corporations see Africa as a "testing ground" for some of their practices, which are considered to be inappropriate or could be outlawed in a number of jurisdictions in the West, says Binoy Kampmark, a senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University, in an interview with Sputnik. Commenting on recent developments in Meta's case, with the tech corporation and its outsourcing partner Sama in Kenya being accused of malpractice, Kampmark explains that these companies and their activities can't be viewed in isolation. He highlights that Africa has long been seen as "a cornucopia of exploitation, a cheap vast reserve to use," and gain profits. So Meta is not the only large Western company that "exploits" African labor for its own purposes. He underlines that all employment systems have abuses, saying that this phenomenon is a "nasty consequence of capital and its vicissitudes." But the main problem, according to him, is that these tech giants are "wily, sly, vicious and venal."He points out that the only solution to this problem is for African workers to unionize and formulate clear grounds on violations of human rights, as "there is nothing more effective and terrifying" to these corporations as joint actions. There must be channels of accountability, he says, through which they can be held responsible. Otherwise, nothing will change, because such companies as Meta know "the formula" of how to deal with these kinds of scandal, for example, by announcing reviews to policies in favor of users and employees. And the formula is the same regardless of where the outrage occurred - overseas or domestically. * Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/kenya-court-reportedly-halts-mass-facebook-layoff-amid-moderators-scandal-1108689977.html
africa
kenya
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108695676_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35c41625f5a2f2ac00815f59ba3bb60b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa, meta, facebook, tech giants, technology corporations, human rights violations
africa, meta, facebook, tech giants, technology corporations, human rights violations
Western Big Tech Treats African Employees as 'Testing Ground', Expert Says
Africa has emerged as a hotspot for outsourcing tech jobs of late, which was initiated by technology giants mainly from Silicon Valley. However, over time, they were accused by African employees of various human rights violations, including union busting, racial discrimination, wage theft, and unequal pay.
Western technology corporations see Africa as a "testing ground" for some of their practices, which are considered to be inappropriate or could be outlawed in a number of jurisdictions in the West, says Binoy Kampmark, a senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University, in an interview with Sputnik.
"Big Tech, notably from Silicon Valley, see such environs as testing grounds to test technologies and refine the efficiency of various platforms," he stresses.
Commenting on recent developments
in Meta's case, with the tech corporation and its outsourcing partner Sama in Kenya being accused of malpractice, Kampmark explains that these companies and their activities can't be viewed in isolation. He highlights that Africa has long been seen as "a cornucopia of exploitation, a cheap vast reserve to use," and gain profits. So Meta is not the only large Western company that "exploits" African labor for its own purposes.
He underlines that all employment systems have abuses, saying that this phenomenon is a "nasty consequence of capital and its vicissitudes." But the main problem, according to him, is that these tech giants are "wily, sly, vicious and venal."
"They [Western corporations] have, over the years, cultivated local relationships with authorities that exempt, shield and immunize their practices," Kampmark states.
He points out that the only solution to this problem is for African workers to unionize and formulate clear grounds on violations
of human rights, as "there is nothing more effective and terrifying" to these corporations as joint actions. There must be channels of accountability, he says, through which they can be held responsible.
Otherwise, nothing will change, because such companies as Meta know "the formula" of how to deal with these kinds of scandal, for example, by announcing reviews to policies in favor of users and employees. And the formula is the same regardless of where the outrage occurred - overseas or domestically.
"The worker here has become disposable labor, and in this, the African and US employees share something fundamental," he concludes.
* Meta and Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities