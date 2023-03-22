https://sputniknews.com/20230322/west-making-grave-mistake-by-sending-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-1108683959.html
‘West Making Grave Mistake’ by Sending Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine
‘West Making Grave Mistake’ by Sending Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine
Supplying the Kiev regime with depleted uranium ammunition "is a very serious mistake by the West," Sandra Kanety of the UNAM Center for International Relations told Sputnik.
2023-03-22T12:13+0000
2023-03-22T12:13+0000
2023-03-22T12:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
depleted uranium
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090851911_0:97:2048:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_1b290c421f448156161188c8db09b493.jpg
"In my opinion, since depleted uranium is a byproduct of the enrichment of highly radioactive uranium, which is also used to make nuclear fuel, I believe it should be classified as a nuclear weapon," she added.The use of these projectiles in the conflict could amount to war crimes, according to Kanety.The expert suggests that Britain's decision may be a reaction to Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, during which the Chinese president expressed his solid support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.For Kanety, this is yet another sign that the West's intentions with regard to Ukraine are not focused on peace, but on confrontation with Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/uk-plan-to-provide-ukraine-with-depleted-uranium-projectiles-a-reckless-new-provocation-moscow-says-1108669007.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090851911_8:0:1828:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ea81a75c02caac0e6f01d63f396919f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, radiation, deplteted uranium shells for ukraine, pumping kiev with weapons
ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, radiation, deplteted uranium shells for ukraine, pumping kiev with weapons
‘West Making Grave Mistake’ by Sending Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine
Supplying the Kiev regime with depleted uranium ammunition "is a very serious mistake by the West," Sandra Kanety of the UNAM Center for International Relations told Sputnik.
"Many legal documents say that the use of nuclear weapons violates international law. The debate here is precisely whether depleted uranium shells are nuclear weapons or not," she specified.
"In my opinion, since depleted uranium is a byproduct of the enrichment of highly radioactive uranium, which is also used to make nuclear fuel, I believe it should be classified as a nuclear weapon," she added.
The use of these projectiles in the conflict could amount to war crimes, according to Kanety.
"In the cases of Yugoslavia and Iraq, where depleted uranium shells were used, it's been shown that they affect not only the health of the poulation, the civilians, whom they are used against, but also the armies that use them because of their high toxicity and radiation. This clarifies what the Russian foreign minister said when he warned of possible crimes against humanity."
The expert suggests that Britain's decision may be a reaction to Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, during which the Chinese president expressed his solid support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
"There are many pieces moving on the international chessboard, countries with significant nuclear capabilities are supporting one side or the other in the conflict. So this decision by Britain to send its Challenger tanks along with shells, on top of the German Leopard tanks and American Abrams tanks, unfortunately stokes the possibility of a confrontation between the nuclear powers," she warned.
For Kanety, this is yet another sign that the West's intentions with regard to Ukraine are not focused on peace, but on confrontation with Russia.
"Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, and this decision could be a turning point in the conflict and a very serious mistake on the part of the West," she concluded.