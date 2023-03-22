https://sputniknews.com/20230322/west-making-grave-mistake-by-sending-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-1108683959.html

‘West Making Grave Mistake’ by Sending Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine

‘West Making Grave Mistake’ by Sending Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine

Supplying the Kiev regime with depleted uranium ammunition "is a very serious mistake by the West," Sandra Kanety of the UNAM Center for International Relations told Sputnik.

"In my opinion, since depleted uranium is a byproduct of the enrichment of highly radioactive uranium, which is also used to make nuclear fuel, I believe it should be classified as a nuclear weapon," she added.The use of these projectiles in the conflict could amount to war crimes, according to Kanety.The expert suggests that Britain's decision may be a reaction to Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, during which the Chinese president expressed his solid support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.For Kanety, this is yet another sign that the West's intentions with regard to Ukraine are not focused on peace, but on confrontation with Russia.

