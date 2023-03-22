International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/us-state-dept-to-share-report-on-its-role-in-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-blinken-1108699376.html
US State Dept. to Share Report on Its Role in Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Blinken
US State Dept. to Share Report on Its Role in Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Blinken
The US State Department will share with Congress by mid-April the review results of its role in the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
2023-03-22T17:22+0000
2023-03-22T17:22+0000
world
us state department
antony blinken
afghanistan
us troop withdrawal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106971806_0:82:3129:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_25b929f4ef902714bc08b451d98ef642.jpg
"I am committed and determined to make that information available to Congress, and we will do that. We will do that by mid-April. So, I can tell you today, you'll have the after-action review. We will share the findings and find the appropriate mechanism to do that within the next three weeks," Blinken told a US Senate hearing. The report will contain the results of many interviews conducted in the aftermath of the withdrawal and will include conclusions of what the State Department did right, what it did wrong and what it could do better, Blinken added. On Tuesday, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said he would subpoena Blinken if he fails to produce documents related to the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan by Thursday. The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence there. The withdrawal featured images of utter chaos at the Kabul airport and beyond with experts comparing the images to the fall of Saigon. The situation resulted in thousands of stranded Afghan allies and Americans left behind, a Taliban terror attack that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghan civilians dead and a retaliatory US strike that mistakenly killed a family. Critics have blamed the Biden administration for failing to act in time despite plenty of warnings that the fall of Kabul was imminent.
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/republicans-democrats-split-over-bidens-decision-to-withdraw-us-troops-from-afghanistan-1108192839.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106971806_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_086f8add2fa6fc5130f641b0bd7688a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us army withdrawal from afghanistan
us army withdrawal from afghanistan

US State Dept. to Share Report on Its Role in Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Blinken

17:22 GMT 22.03.2023
© AP Photo / Debbie HillU.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not seen, make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not seen, make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
© AP Photo / Debbie Hill
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department will share with Congress by mid-April the review results of its role in the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"I am committed and determined to make that information available to Congress, and we will do that. We will do that by mid-April. So, I can tell you today, you'll have the after-action review. We will share the findings and find the appropriate mechanism to do that within the next three weeks," Blinken told a US Senate hearing.
The report will contain the results of many interviews conducted in the aftermath of the withdrawal and will include conclusions of what the State Department did right, what it did wrong and what it could do better, Blinken added.
On Tuesday, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said he would subpoena Blinken if he fails to produce documents related to the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan by Thursday.
Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, becomes emotional as he recounts his story during a House Committee hearing on the US evacuation from Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2023
Americas
Republicans, Democrats Split Over Biden’s Decision to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan
8 March, 20:28 GMT
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence there.
The withdrawal featured images of utter chaos at the Kabul airport and beyond with experts comparing the images to the fall of Saigon. The situation resulted in thousands of stranded Afghan allies and Americans left behind, a Taliban terror attack that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghan civilians dead and a retaliatory US strike that mistakenly killed a family.
Critics have blamed the Biden administration for failing to act in time despite plenty of warnings that the fall of Kabul was imminent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала