US Preemptively Rejects Any Possible Peace Plan From Xi-Putin Summit

Philly Movement Wins Settlement Against Police, Mexico’s Path To Energy Independence, Double Standards Central To TikTok Hysteria

2023-03-22T04:05+0000

2023-03-22T04:05+0000

2023-03-22T09:58+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by organizer and activist Kamau Mshale to discuss a historic settlement between Philadelphia police and victims of police violence during the uprisings against racist police terror in 2020, how this settlement is also aimed at stopping some practices by Philadelphia police such as ending their involvement with the 1033 program which provides military equipment to police departments, and how the struggle against police repression and police terror continues.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss mass mobilizations in Mexico marking the anniversary of the nationalization of the country’s oil, how that connects with the revitalization and energy sovereignty campaign waged by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and how this campaign fits into the current context of hostility from the US and the growing movements for sovereignty and the end of the Monroe Doctrine in Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the hysteria surrounding TikTok and efforts to ban it or force a sale in the US and the double standard over data practices that it relies on while allowing US-based companies to use the same practices, Apple’s efforts to avoid layoffs as the tech industry experiences a downturn and how some of those efforts put its workers at risk, new insights into how artificial intelligence may be contributing to the climate crisis with its emissions and how it compares with the emissions of other new technologies like cryptocurrency, and the funding behind a report claiming that concern about the East Palestine train derailment is part of a Russian disinformation campaign.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the ongoing summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US refusal to engage with any potential Chinese-brokered peace plan for Ukraine, the hypocrisy of attacks against Xi for meeting with Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the latter, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments assuring that the US government will support smaller banks should they also succumb to the ongoing banking crisis and the role of the Federal Reserve in this crisis, and why calling Russia and China imperialist misses central aspects of imperialism as a system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

