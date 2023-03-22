https://sputniknews.com/20230322/uks-delivery-of-depleted-uranium-shells-will-affect-ukraine-agricultural-sector-moscow-says-1108687972.html
UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says
UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says
The use of depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine will affect the country's agriculture sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2023-03-22T13:04+0000
2023-03-22T13:04+0000
2023-03-22T13:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
depleted uranium
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107472185_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_df0b65472baffb6168c99124e92c1a55.jpg
On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. The minister stressed that London's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Kiev is a step toward escalation of the conflict.Lavrov added that Russia will take into account UK's possible supplies of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/west-making-grave-mistake-by-sending-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-1108683959.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107472185_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3c9b4f8d8b21130839531fbfa36655.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, pumping kiev with weapons, conflict in ukraine, hostilities in ukraine
ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, pumping kiev with weapons, conflict in ukraine, hostilities in ukraine
UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - The use of depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine will affect the country's agriculture sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.
"The use of depleted uranium ammunition will dramatically reduce, or maybe even not preserve at all Ukraine's ability to produce high-quality uninfected food," Lavrov told a press conference.
The minister stressed that London's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Kiev
is a step toward escalation of the conflict.
Lavrov added that Russia will take into account UK's possible supplies of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.
"As for our reaction, of course, we will take this into account in determining our actions," Russian top diplomat stated.