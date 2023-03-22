International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says
UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says
The use of depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine will affect the country's agriculture sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
depleted uranium
sergey lavrov
On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. The minister stressed that London's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Kiev is a step toward escalation of the conflict.Lavrov added that Russia will take into account UK's possible supplies of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.
13:04 GMT 22.03.2023
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - The use of depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine will affect the country's agriculture sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.
"The use of depleted uranium ammunition will dramatically reduce, or maybe even not preserve at all Ukraine's ability to produce high-quality uninfected food," Lavrov told a press conference.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'West Making Grave Mistake' by Sending Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine
12:13 GMT
The minister stressed that London's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Kiev is a step toward escalation of the conflict.
Lavrov added that Russia will take into account UK's possible supplies of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.
"As for our reaction, of course, we will take this into account in determining our actions," Russian top diplomat stated.
