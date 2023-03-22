https://sputniknews.com/20230322/uks-delivery-of-depleted-uranium-shells-will-affect-ukraine-agricultural-sector-moscow-says-1108687972.html

UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says

UK's Delivery of Depleted Uranium Shells Will Affect Ukraine Agricultural Sector, Moscow Says

The use of depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine will affect the country's agriculture sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2023-03-22T13:04+0000

2023-03-22T13:04+0000

2023-03-22T13:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

depleted uranium

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107472185_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_df0b65472baffb6168c99124e92c1a55.jpg

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. The minister stressed that London's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Kiev is a step toward escalation of the conflict.Lavrov added that Russia will take into account UK's possible supplies of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20230322/west-making-grave-mistake-by-sending-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-1108683959.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, pumping kiev with weapons, conflict in ukraine, hostilities in ukraine