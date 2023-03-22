https://sputniknews.com/20230322/uk-activists-oppose-govt-decision-to-supply-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-1108683657.html

UK Activists Oppose Gov't Decision to Supply Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine

UK-based organization Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) has opposed the decision of the United Kingdom government to supply ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

Annabel MacNicoll Goldie, a member of the UK's House of Lords, confirmed on Monday that London would send armor-piercing rounds to Ukraine which contain depleted uranium. She said the shells were effective in fighting tanks and would be part of an arms batch that includes Challenger 2 main battle tanks. The use of depleted uranium can lead to serious health problems for people living in the affected area, including rise in the incidence rate of cancer, the CND noted, referring to past experience of nuclear weapons use. Depleted uranium is used in armor piercing projectiles due to its high density and significant damage it causes after armor penetration. Nazi Germany was the first country to use depleted uranium for its tank shells due to the lack of more dense wolfram.

