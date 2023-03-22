Trump Blasts 'Fake' Report That He Knowingly Misled Lawyers Over Classified Docs Kept at Mar-a-Lago

International
Citing undisclosed sources, ABC News is exclusively reporting that controversial US Judge Beryl Howell wrote last week that prosecutors in the special counsel's office made a "prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations."
According to the outlet, the determination into claims that former President Donald Trump knowingly misled his legal representatives about mishandled sensitive documents at his Florida residence would mean that "attorney-client privileges invoked by two of [Trump's] lawyers could therefore be pierced."Howell reportedly ordered Trump's lawyer to comply with a grand jury subpoena for testimony on multiple lines of inquiry which were considered to be protected by attorney-client privilege in a sealed filing."In reaching the so-called prima facie standard to pierce Corcoran's privilege," the outlet wrote, the judge who previously oversaw the Mueller investigation into Trump claimed "prosecutors made a sufficient showing that on its face would appear to show Trump committed crimes."But that opinion is far from an actual determination. Indeed, according to US outlet, the judge "made it clear that prosecutors would still need to meet a higher standard of evidence in order to seek charges against Trump, and more still to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."Immediately following publication, the Trump campaign slammed the release of information pertaining to the ongoing legal case against him, writing in a statement that "these leaks are happening because there is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump.""Shame on Fake News ABC for broadcasting ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations from a Never Trump, now former chief judge, against the Trump legal team," the campaign wrote."The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle," the statement continued."The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on, is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever," they wrote, concluding: "President Trump is the only leader fighting for the Constitution in order to protect the American people from being abused by a crooked system."The latest development comes as reports have kicked into high gear about the looming arrest of the former president in connection to 2016 hush payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over their alleged 2006 affair. Blasted as a political attack by Democrats against Trump, the possible indictment is reported to be issued sometime over the next few days; however, the former president earlier stated he anticipated being arrested on Tuesday.
Trump Blasts 'Fake' Report That He Knowingly Misled Lawyers Over Classified Docs Kept at Mar-a-Lago

Following the leak of a preliminary finding against Trump, his campaign wrote "this disinformation is on par with their breathless Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and ‘no-collusion’ Mueller speculation, all of which were totally disproven."
Citing undisclosed sources, ABC News is exclusively reporting that controversial US Judge Beryl Howell wrote last week that prosecutors in the special counsel’s office made a "prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations."
According to the outlet, the determination into claims that former President Donald Trump knowingly misled his legal representatives about mishandled sensitive documents at his Florida residence would mean that "attorney-client privileges invoked by two of [Trump’s] lawyers could therefore be pierced."
Howell reportedly ordered Trump’s lawyer to comply with a grand jury subpoena for testimony on multiple lines of inquiry which were considered to be protected by attorney-client privilege in a sealed filing.
"In reaching the so-called prima facie standard to pierce Corcoran's privilege," the outlet wrote, the judge who previously oversaw the Mueller investigation into Trump claimed "prosecutors made a sufficient showing that on its face would appear to show Trump committed crimes."
But that opinion is far from an actual determination. Indeed, according to US outlet, the judge "made it clear that prosecutors would still need to meet a higher standard of evidence in order to seek charges against Trump, and more still to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
Immediately following publication, the Trump campaign slammed the release of information pertaining to the ongoing legal case against him, writing in a statement that "these leaks are happening because there is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump."
"Shame on Fake News ABC for broadcasting ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations from a Never Trump, now former chief judge, against the Trump legal team," the campaign wrote.
"This disinformation is on par with their breathless Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and ‘no-collusion’ Mueller speculation," the campaign stated, adding that all of those cases "were totally disproven."
"The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle," the statement continued.
"The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on, is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever," they wrote, concluding: "President Trump is the only leader fighting for the Constitution in order to protect the American people from being abused by a crooked system."
The latest development comes as reports have kicked into high gear about the looming arrest of the former president in connection to 2016 hush payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over their alleged 2006 affair.
Blasted as a political attack by Democrats against Trump, the possible indictment is reported to be issued sometime over the next few days; however, the former president earlier stated he anticipated being arrested on Tuesday.
