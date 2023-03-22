International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/swedish-parliament-approves-kingdoms-accession-to-nato-1108695284.html
Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO
Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO
The members of the Riksdag, Sweden's unicameral parliament, approved on Wednesday the accession of Sweden to NATO, the meeting is broadcast on the website of the parliament.
2023-03-22T15:25+0000
2023-03-22T15:25+0000
military
nato
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105738/70/1057387041_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dd25568105eb3c150956048821e2e0bb.jpg
The approval of the Riksdag is a prerequisite for the Kingdom's accession to NATO. Earlier, the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs proposed to approve the country's accession to NATO, as well as the agreement on the status of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which regulates the issues of immunities and privileges for NATO and its employees. According to the report, the committee shares the position of the government of the country that "as in other countries of Northern Europe, there is no reason to place nuclear weapons or permanent bases on the territory of Sweden in peacetime." It was also reported that joining NATO would require amendments to the Act on Rapid Military Assistance and the Act on Immunities and Privileges in certain cases. The amendments will enter into force on a date to be set by the government. On May 17, 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership. Only two of the 30 NATO member states, Turkey and Hungary, have not yet ratified it. Budapest and Ankara have so far announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/sweden-lacks-plan-b-for-nato-bid-as-finland-gears-up-to-join-first-1108584189.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105738/70/1057387041_0:0:1796:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_a94b820b74efee78e6cd6fbcbc904330.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, sweden, sweden to nato, sweden accession to nato
nato, sweden, sweden to nato, sweden accession to nato

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

15:25 GMT 22.03.2023
CC0 / / Sweden parliament building
Sweden parliament building - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The members of the Riksdag, Sweden's unicameral parliament, approved on Wednesday the accession of Sweden to NATO, the meeting is broadcast on the website of the parliament.
The approval of the Riksdag is a prerequisite for the Kingdom's accession to NATO.
Earlier, the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs proposed to approve the country's accession to NATO, as well as the agreement on the status of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which regulates the issues of immunities and privileges for NATO and its employees. According to the report, the committee shares the position of the government of the country that "as in other countries of Northern Europe, there is no reason to place nuclear weapons or permanent bases on the territory of Sweden in peacetime."
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
World
Sweden Lacks 'Plan B' for NATO Bid as Finland Gears Up to Join First
20 March, 06:59 GMT
It was also reported that joining NATO would require amendments to the Act on Rapid Military Assistance and the Act on Immunities and Privileges in certain cases. The amendments will enter into force on a date to be set by the government.
On May 17, 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership. Only two of the 30 NATO member states, Turkey and Hungary, have not yet ratified it. Budapest and Ankara have so far announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала