Russian Foreign Minister Accuses ICC of Doing West’s Bidding

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the International Criminal Court on Wednesday of obeying orders from the West after the Hague-based organization issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC accused Putin last week of a role in alleged war crimes related to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not recognize the warrant or the ICC jurisdiction. Separately, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that the United States should not cooperate with the ICC after a US National Security Council spokesperson suggested that the White House could back court action. Bolton called the ICC "fundamentally illegitimate" because it lacks a constitutional framework to restrain it. Washington has long kept its distance from the ICC for fear this would set a precedent for prosecuting Americans for atrocities committed abroad, in countries like Afghanistan. Congress modified legal curbs on engaging with the tribunal in December to allow for evidence sharing on Ukraine. Despite the readiness of other federal agencies, the Pentagon blocked the Biden administration from reaching out to the court, according to the Politico.

