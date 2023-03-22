International
Putin, Xi Created 'New Model of Relations Between Big Powers': Chinese Professor
Xi Jinping's visit to Russia has indicated that Beijing and Moscow remain committed to strengthening strategic coordination, Professor Wang Dehua, Director of the Institute of South-Central Asia Studies, told Sputnik.
During a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited his counterpart to visit China later this year. The Chinese leader also called Russia and China the largest powers and strategic partners.

"In my opinion, the exchange of state visits is of great significance. China and Russia can benefit from the summit meetings, while it will [also] yield benefits to the world. Just as a British expert said that without China and Russia, the world would become slave to the US, I think the world would be in disorder and in chaos," Professor Wang said.

When asked why Xi himself has put such a priority on developing relations with Russia during his presidency, Wang referred to Xi's "new theory in which he considers Russia to be the most important partner in the world because China and Russia are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers."

The Chinese professor said that Moscow and Beijing are "committed to consolidating and developing bilateral relations on the basis of the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, and [they] have set an example of a new model" of relations between "big powers."

He urged both sides to further expand "practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, boost the development and rejuvenation of their respective countries, and be a pillar of world peace and stability."

In particular, Wang welcomed the two's efforts to set up a "non-Western" financial system that will "not be influenced by any third party to provide services for bilateral trade."

"I think aside from the US and Japan, all countries and regions, especially developing nations, could be in line to join the Russian- Chinese financial 'coalition'," the professor said.

The remarks come as the Chinese president wraps up his three-day visit to Russia, during which he and President Putin discussed bilateral strategic partnership with regards to the economy, foreign affairs, technology and social issues.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has indicated that Beijing and Moscow remain committed to strengthening strategic coordination, Professor Wang Dehua, Director of the Institute of South-Central Asia Studies, told Sputnik.
During a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited his counterpart to visit China later this year. The Chinese leader also called Russia and China the largest powers and strategic partners.

“In my opinion, the exchange of state visits is of great significance. China and Russia can benefit from the summit meetings, while it will [also] yield benefits to the world. Just as a British expert said that without China and Russia, the world would become slave to the US, I think the world would be in disorder and in chaos,” Professor Wang said.

When asked why Xi himself has put such a priority on developing relations with Russia during his presidency, Wang referred to Xi’s “new theory in which he considers Russia to be the most important partner in the world because China and Russia are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers.”
The Chinese professor said that Moscow and Beijing are “committed to consolidating and developing bilateral relations on the basis of the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, and [they] have set an example of a new model” of relations between “big powers.”

He urged both sides to further expand “practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, boost the development and rejuvenation of their respective countries, and be a pillar of world peace and stability.”

In particular, Wang welcomed the two’s efforts to set up a “non-Western” financial system that will “not be influenced by any third party to provide services for bilateral trade.”
“I think aside from the US and Japan, all countries and regions, especially developing nations, could be in line to join the Russian- Chinese financial ‘coalition’," the professor said.
The remarks come as the Chinese president wraps up his three-day visit to Russia, during which he and President Putin discussed bilateral strategic partnership with regards to the economy, foreign affairs, technology and social issues.
