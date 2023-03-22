https://sputniknews.com/20230322/presidents-putin-and-xi-meet-in-moscow-day-two-china-releases-report-on-us-democracy-1108666177.html

Presidents Putin and Xi met for a second day in Moscow and China released a report on The State of Democracy in the US as President Biden prepares for his next Summit for Democracy.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and the Presidential meeting in Moscow. Presidents Putin and Xi met for a second day in Moscow and China. Also, the US plans more weapons for Ukraine, but some may end up on the black market.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan's former president is traveling to China to reduce cross-strait tensions as China and Cambodia hold first Navy drills.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss French unrest. President Macron narrowly survived a no-confidence vote as the streets of Paris are aflame and heaped in garbage.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," joins us to discuss foreign policy. China has released a report on The State of US Democracy, US officials are trying to enforce the Monroe Doctrine on Honduras, and 60 Minutes is hyping the China threat.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Extremist Israeli officials are canceling the Palestinians as Saudi Arabia and Yemen work towards reconciliation, and resistance is growing in Jenin.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the Economy. The banking crisis of 2023 is deepening as stocks react to the sale of Credit Suisse. Also, Senator Warren is calling for lifting the FDIC insurance cap of 250K.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Iraq war. The Iraq invasion helped bolster Chinese and Russian influence in the Middle East.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss President Biden's upcoming Summit for Democracy. China has released a report on The State of US Democracy. Also, we discuss the potential prosecution of former President Donald Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

