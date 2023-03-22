Photos: ‘Major Incident’ at Edinburgh Dry Dock as 35 People Injured After Ship Tips Over
The research vessel Petrel lay on its side on Wednesday evening in a Leith dry dock near Edinburgh, Scotland, after it became dislodged from its holding.
Photos posted on social media showed the 3,000-ton ship leaning at a 45-degree angle.
Major incident at Leith dry dock. pic.twitter.com/0d709Y5G60— Tomahawk⭐️⭐️ (@Tomafc83) March 22, 2023
As many as 33 people were hurt today 22 March when the research vessel PETREL fell over while in drydock at Leith, Scotland. Now owned by the US Navy, PETREL is famed under previous owner Paul Allen whose team was history's greatest wreck-finders ... https://t.co/dGbDXXzdmN pic.twitter.com/R4veWnvlsF— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) March 22, 2023
According to UK officials, 35 people were injured in the incident, including 23 people who were treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the Scottish capital.
The research vessel, now owned by the US Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, formerly belonged to the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and was used to salvage sunken warships.
The ship that's fallen over in Leith is the same Petrel that's owned by the Paul Allen (yes, him of Microsoft) estate.— Dreadnought Holiday (@TheDreadShips) March 22, 2023
Before creating a nuisance of itself in Scotland, Petrel mostly - entirely ethically - bothered sunken warships. pic.twitter.com/kkwSQHtof9
"There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened,” a Scottish police official told the press.
"I would also like to thank the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties,” the official added. Departments from across Scotland had rushed support to the scene to help.
The Sailors Society has expressed its support for the injured dock workers.