Photos: ‘Major Incident’ at Edinburgh Dry Dock as 35 People Injured After Ship Tips Over

The research vessel Petrel lay on its side on Wednesday evening in a Leith dry dock near Edinburgh, Scotland, after it became dislodged from its holding.

2023-03-22T21:15+0000

Photos posted on social media showed the 3,000-ton ship leaning at a 45-degree angle.According to UK officials, 35 people were injured in the incident, including 23 people who were treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the Scottish capital.The research vessel, now owned by the US Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, formerly belonged to the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and was used to salvage sunken warships."There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened,” a Scottish police official told the press.The Sailors Society has expressed its support for the injured dock workers.

