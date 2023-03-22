International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/photos-major-incident-at-edinburgh-dry-dock-as-35-people-injured-after-ship-tips-over-1108704148.html
Photos: ‘Major Incident’ at Edinburgh Dry Dock as 35 People Injured After Ship Tips Over
Photos: ‘Major Incident’ at Edinburgh Dry Dock as 35 People Injured After Ship Tips Over
The research vessel Petrel lay on its side on Wednesday evening in a Leith dry dock near Edinburgh, Scotland, after it became dislodged from its holding.
2023-03-22T21:15+0000
2023-03-22T21:13+0000
viral
uk
edinburgh
dry dock
research vessel
accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108704269_0:592:1537:1456_1920x0_80_0_0_6ef87eadafd9a25ddb8565bd15c98101.jpg
Photos posted on social media showed the 3,000-ton ship leaning at a 45-degree angle.According to UK officials, 35 people were injured in the incident, including 23 people who were treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the Scottish capital.The research vessel, now owned by the US Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, formerly belonged to the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and was used to salvage sunken warships."There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened,” a Scottish police official told the press.The Sailors Society has expressed its support for the injured dock workers.
edinburgh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108704269_0:448:1537:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_d9170b876cd30736804dad14fbf28913.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
edinburgh dry dock, scotland, ship tipped over, uk, research vessel
edinburgh dry dock, scotland, ship tipped over, uk, research vessel

Photos: ‘Major Incident’ at Edinburgh Dry Dock as 35 People Injured After Ship Tips Over

21:15 GMT 22.03.2023
© TomahawkThe research vessel Petrel on its side in a Leith dry dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 22, 2023.
The research vessel Petrel on its side in a Leith dry dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
© Tomahawk
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The research vessel Petrel lay on its side on Wednesday evening in a Leith dry dock near Edinburgh, Scotland, after it became dislodged from its holding.
Photos posted on social media showed the 3,000-ton ship leaning at a 45-degree angle.
According to UK officials, 35 people were injured in the incident, including 23 people who were treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the Scottish capital.
The research vessel, now owned by the US Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, formerly belonged to the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and was used to salvage sunken warships.
"There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened,” a Scottish police official told the press.
"I would also like to thank the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties,” the official added. Departments from across Scotland had rushed support to the scene to help.
The Sailors Society has expressed its support for the injured dock workers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала