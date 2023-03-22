International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev
LIVE UPDATES: US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
Bell AH-1Z Viper - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev

08:49 GMT 22.03.2023
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region, including the use of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:48 GMT 22.03.2023
Western Governments Must Prepare for Long-Term Conflict Amid Ukraine Crisis, Scholz Warns
Russian artillery in Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
World
Western Governments Must Prepare for Long-Term Conflict Amid Ukraine Crisis, Scholz Warns
00:43 GMT
08:47 GMT 22.03.2023
IMF Says Reached Staff-Level Agreement on $15.6 Billion Loan Program for Ukraine
International Monetary Fund (IMF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Economy
IMF Says Reached Staff-Level Agreement on $15.6 Billion Loan Program for Ukraine
01:52 GMT
08:47 GMT 22.03.2023
Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev Could Lead to Global Tragedy, State Duma Speaker Says
caution sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev Could Lead to Global Tragedy, State Duma Speaker Says
05:54 GMT
08:46 GMT 22.03.2023
Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre
Khatyn memorial complex in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Russia
Historic Project Publishes Oldest Document With List of Victims of 1943 Khatyn Massacre
08:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
