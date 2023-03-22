LIVE UPDATES: US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev

In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region, including the use of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles.
